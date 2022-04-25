Digital ecosystem benefits patients and hospitals

Data-based healthcare – AIQNET at DMEA 2022 in Berlin

(Stuttgart/Leipzig/Berlin) – AIQNET will this year be making its debut at DMEA, Europe’s leading event for digitalisation in the healthcare sector, which is taking place from 26 to 28 April 2022 at Messe Berlin. This digital ecosystem is being showcased in collaboration with BioRegio STERN Management GmbH, which is coordinating the project, along with the cluster organisations BioLAGO e.V. and MedicalMountains GmbH. Various project partners – such as BG Trauma Clinic Tübingen, ExB Research & Development GmbH from Leipzig and TZM GmbH from Göppingen – and the consortium leader, RAYLYTIC GmbH from Leipzig, are offering an insight into the development of an open digital ecosystem that will in future make it possible to share medical data with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), thereby enabling the data to be used for research, diagnostics and treatment. At DMEA, the experts will be demonstrating AIQNET’s significant added value for patients and hospitals alike.

AIQNET contacts at DMEA, Hall 4.2, Stand D-114

Prof. Andreas Nüssler, director of the Siegfried Weller Institute for Trauma Research and representative of BG Trauma Clinic Tübingen

“AIQNET is committed to data-based healthcare. Digitalisation requires an interoperable infrastructure, though. That is the only way for different systems to share medical and clinical data. AIQNET offers the opportunity to facilitate real progress for the benefit of patients. Every hospital amasses huge volumes of data and stores it in various archive systems, often in an unstructured way. For example, patients come from their doctor with a letter on paper, test results are provided in PDF format, laboratory findings are added later on and so on. AIQNET is based on the idea of a digital ecosystem that collects medical data, analyses it using AI – artificial intelligence – structures it logically and makes it accessible to the doctors treating patients.”

Bastian Mazzoli, Solution Manager Medical Connectivity, TZM GmbH, Göppingen

“We’re showing how sharing data between medical devices and platforms such as AIQNET works in practice. For many years now, we’ve been developing software for the sharing of data between medical data sources, regardless of the medical documentation system being used. In the AIQNET project, we can really help overcome system boundaries and make medical data accessible, for example by combining all kinds of devices on a central monitor. The platform also enables users to configure such equipment in the clinics remotely or launch new drivers.”

Frank Trautwein, AIQNET consortium leader and Managing Director of RAYLYTIC GmbH, Leipzig

“The objective is to use AI, big data and automation to improve patient care. AIQNET is designed to significantly reduce the workload of hospital staff by fully automating data capture and transfer routines. What’s more, laboratory, radiology, case history, diagnostic and treatment data is made accessible via a single system. We also always factor in legal and ethical considerations. One special feature of AIQNET is the fact that all stakeholders – from hospitals to industry – are involved in developing the ecosystem. That also includes medtech companies, who will find it much easier to meet their legal obligation to conduct clinical trials and monitor products on an ongoing basis. Suppliers of healthcare applications can use the infrastructure that has been created to develop their own data-based solutions in no time at all, while also complying with stringent data protection and data security legislation. Further partners are welcome to join us at any time! After all, the added value of becoming part of the ecosystem lies in the large number of applications made possible by AIQNET. Hospitals in particular will benefit from enhanced efficacy and the possibility of new business models.”

Lars Thielke, Head Of Sales & Marketing, ExB Research & Development GmbH, Leipzig

“We are experts in using AI to process documents. ExB extracts the really relevant information such as patient data, diagnoses and procedures from assessments, surgical and doctor’s reports and care records, and also the key details from statutory and private health insurance invoices. In this way, unstructured or semi-structured content can be transformed into valuable, structured and actionable insights for follow-up processes and all kinds of target applications. Making it possible to use the knowledge that is available in patient files is of huge medical and economic value. Patient histories contain more comprehensive information and process efficiency also improves. New exploratory analyses of the data obtained lead to further findings and questions relating to clinical trials and resulting treatment strategies. Capturing and structuring content and the data this provides are also relevant, regardless of the clinical context. This paves the way for more precise and targeted developments in pharmaceutical and medical technology. Health insurance companies enjoy faster and better invoice processing, with insurers finding it easier, for example, to assess and evaluate the risk of accident consequences by analysing case files. And, ultimately, the patient or customer always benefits from these improvements.”

The AIQNET digital ecosystem:

DMEA, Messe Berlin, Hall 4.2, Stand D-114, 26 to 28 April 2022

Contact at the event:

Anja Reutter, Project Manager, BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

reutter@bioregio-stern.de, +49 711 870 354 23

About AIQNET:

AIQNET is a digital ecosystem that enables the use of medical data across sectors and in compliance with data protection regulations. The entire project is coordinated by BioRegio STERN Management GmbH, Stuttgart. Initiator and consortium leader is RAYLYTIC GmbH, based in Leipzig.

The consortium consists of 16 established medical technology and healthcare companies and won the German government’s Al petition in 2019 under the project acronym “KIKS”. The project is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Since January 2020, the project partners have been developing the technical infrastructure and its applications. The focus is on structuring data using artificial intelligence and creating a legally secure framework for procuring and analysing clinical data. In the future, for example, the performance and safety of medical devices can be measured objectively and largely automatically. Administrative tasks of healthcare, e.g. documentation, can be handled by relevant applications. A special feature of the project is the close cooperation between industry, research and healthcare.

By providing access to technical and scientific data with great depth, the ecosystem offers future partners the opportunity to develop their own health applications at low cost and to benefit from the legally secure, validated framework of AIQNET. www.aiqnet.eu

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH promotes economic development in the life sciences industry, helping to strengthen the region as a business location by supporting innovations and start-up companies in the public interest. It is the main point of contact for company founders and entrepreneurs in the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions, including the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful bioregions in Germany. Its unique selling points include a mix of biotech and medtech companies that is outstanding in Germany and regional clusters in the fields of automation technology and mechanical engineering.

Company-Contact

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

Dr. Klaus Eichenberg

Friedrichstraße 10

70174 Stuttgart

Phone: +49 (0)711-870 354 0

E-Mail: info@bioregio-stern.de

Url: http://www.bioregio-stern.de/en

Press

Zeeb Kommunikation GmbH

Anja Pätzold

Alexanderstraße 81

70182 Stuttgart

Phone: +49 (0)711 – 60 70 719

E-Mail: info@zeeb.info

Url: http://www.zeeb.info

Bildquelle: AIQNET