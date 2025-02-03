Elke Manjet joins Prisma Insights

Elke Manjet, former SAP HR executive, joins Prisma Insights: HR consulting practice bundled under new brand Prisma 42

Poecking, February 1, 2025 – Prisma Insights, the boutique consultancy specializing in conscious leadership development and HR transformation, is pleased to welcome Elke Manjet as its new Principal Consultant. With an impressive track record that includes roles as Global SVP Talent at UiPath and Senior Vice President Global Head of Talent Attraction at SAP SE, Elke Manjet brings invaluable expertise and leadership to Prisma Insights‘ HR consulting practice.

„We are delighted to have Elke on board,“ said Andreas Schmitz, founder and CEO of Prisma Insights. Schmitz, who himself has extensive experience as CHRO and Labor Director at Roche Germany, added, „Elke’s visionary thinking, executional excellence and leadership experience in successfully transforming businesses will add immense value to our clients.“ Schmitz and Manjet have a long-standing professional relationship, having previously worked together at SAP.

In addition to welcoming Elke Manjet, Prisma Insights is excited to announce the launch of Prisma 42, a new brand focused on helping HR organizations from strategic planning to operational execution of critical initiatives.

„With Prisma 42, we bridge the gap between strategy, people agendas and HR execution,“ said Johannes Ehrhardt, Partner and Special Advisor at Prisma Insights.

Elke Manjet is equally enthusiastic: „Prisma 42 offers the ideal platform to holistically guide companies through HR transformation in today’s complex times. With the teams‘ business expertise, technological capabilities and human-centered leadership approach, we deliver results for sustainable business impact“.

Prisma Insights as core brand remains true to its philosophy: conscious leadership development solutions drive change, accelerate transformation, improve employee health, and restore full performance at businesses after restructurings.

With the launch of Prisma 42, the company strengthens its position as an innovative partner for transformative HR solutions.

About Prisma Insights GmbH:

Prisma Insights helps organizations with conscious leadership development, HR transformation, and business-critical HR initiatives. By uniquely combining in-depth personal growth practices and exceptional business competence with technological expertise, Prisma Insights sustainably increases productivity and improves business results. Headquartered in Poecking, Germany, Prisma Insights operates with a growing team of 25 consultants across Europe, the United States and China, setting new and innovative standards in the Consulting sector.

Prisma Insights unterstützt Unternehmen bei bewusster Führungskräfteentwicklung, HR-Transformation und geschäftskritischen HR-Initiativen. Durch die Verbindung von tiefgehender innerer Entwicklung mit zielgerichtetem unternehmerischem Fachwissen und technologischer Expertise hilft Prisma Insights nachhaltig die Produktivität zu steigern und bessere Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen.

Mit Hauptsitz in Pöcking am Starnberger See und einem wachsenden Team von derzeit 25 Beratern in Europa, den USA und China setzt Prisma Insights seit seiner Gründung innovative Maßstäbe in der Beratungsbranche.

