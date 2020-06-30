Extended contract territory for strong Yanmar partner

M&V Veit is now active in further regions in Baden-Württemberg.

Dettenhausen, 30.06.2020 – Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA (Yanmar) and M&V Veit Baumaschinen GbR (M&V Veit) have maintained an extremely successful partnership for over 15 years. Today, M&V Veit, located in Dettenhausen, Southern Germany, is a Yanmar Competence Centre with certified premium service as well as Yanmar’s exclusive sales partner for Baden-Württemberg. As of today, the contract territory of M&V Veit will also include the regions of Ludwigsburg, Göppingen, Ulm, Alb-Donau-Zollernalb, Rottweil, Tuttlingen, Freudenstadt and Winnenden.

“Proximity to our customers is essential to us. Our location in Dettenhausen is centrally located, so that we can be quickly reached by all customers in this region”, says Moritz Veit, Founder and Owner of M&V Veit and he adds: “We are very optimistic regarding the future and look forward to becoming active for Yanmar in this large area.”

“Our clear goal is to increase Yanmar’s market share in Baden-Württemberg and also throughout Germany – and we are on the right way to achieve this. With M&V Veit, we have a really strong dealer at our side,” explains Stefan Mittelmeier, Area Sales Manager at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA.

At its location, recently expanded to 32,000 square meters, M&V Veit Yanmar offers machines for rent and for sale – from small equipment to compact machines and large excavators of several tons. A wide range of services is also part of the portfolio: A 24-hour emergency service ensures minimum downtime, an own spare parts warehouse permanent availability of spare parts and the company’s own pick-up and delivery service simple logistics. The company’s own repair garage provides tyre fitting and hose service and has, among other things, a paint shop and Yanmar sorting and diagnostic equipment.

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA manufactures and distributes compact work site equipment for construction, urban renewal and development of green spaces. The manufacturing plants are based in Saint-Dizier (Haute-Marne, France) and in Crailsheim (Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Sales Office for Europe is in Bezanes, near Reims. The company relies on its network of over 170 dealers and importers throughout Europe to market its products.

