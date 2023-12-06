Health for All How the WHO Keeps Our World Safe and Healthy

World health is nowadays the focus of global attention. The World Health Organization (WHO) plays a crucial role in this regard. With its goal to promote health for all people, WHO contributes to keeping the world safe and healthy. Through its various initiatives and programs, the organization works on different levels to improve health worldwide.

Health for All

One main aspect of WHO’s work is to promote health for all. The concept of health for all was first introduced in 1978 at the International Conference on Primary Health Care in Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan. It emphasizes access to basic health services regardless of social or economic status. WHO aims to achieve this by improving health care for disadvantaged groups and focusing on prevention. Through education, awareness, and enlightenment, WHO supports people in leading a healthy life and preventing diseases.

Health and Safety at the Workplace

Another important area of WHO’s work is promoting health and safety at the workplace. Since most people spend a significant portion of their day at work, it is crucial that the workplace is safe and healthy. WHO works closely with governments, employers, and employees to improve working conditions and promote health protection measures. This includes controlling sources of hazards, promoting ergonomic workplace designs, and training employees on safety measures. Through these efforts, WHO helps reduce work-related diseases and injuries and improve the health of workers.

Combatting Global Health Issues

WHO also plays a central role in combatting global health issues. The organization is dedicated to containing and eliminating worldwide threatening diseases. This includes monitoring disease outbreaks, supporting vaccination programs, and collaborating with other organizations to strengthen health systems. WHO also has a significant role in developing global health strategies, such as fighting malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. Through its research work and cooperation with other health authorities, WHO works towards making the world safer and healthier.

Global Engagement for Health

WHO is a global organization operating in over 150 countries and partnering with national governments and stakeholders. Its success relies on collaboration with various interest groups, including governments, non-profit organizations, and the private sector. Through its leadership in global health, WHO contributes to recognizing health as a fundamental human right and making health accessible and affordable for all people worldwide.

Overall, WHO plays a crucial role in promoting global health. Through its programs and initiatives, it helps ensure that all people have access to basic health services and that health and safety at the workplace are ensured. With its commitment to combatting global health issues, WHO contributes to keeping the world safe and healthy. It is important to support and appreciate the work of WHO as it has a significant impact on the health and well-being of people worldwide.

Challenges of Phytopharmaceuticals – Potential and Risks of CBD

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the United Nations consider reclassifying cannabis, especially in terms of its medical application. This call is based on an in-depth review of cannabis, THC, and CBD by WHO in November 2018. The experts concluded that the current classification of cannabis in the same category as heroin is no longer appropriate. At the same time, the medical potential of cannabis was recognized. Specifically, Cannabidiol (CBD) was evaluated as a safe ingredient without addictive potential or negative effects on anxiety, heart, or blood pressure. This recommendation could open the door for the legalization of CBD and provide promising application possibilities for various diseases such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes. It seems that international bans on pure Cannabidiol are no longer justified.

Phytopharmaceuticals and their Medical Application

The use of phytopharmaceuticals, especially Cannabidiol (CBD), in medical research has made significant progress in recent years. Cannabis as medicine is no longer just a buzzword but a reality. Since the enactment of the „Cannabis as Medicine“ law in 2017 in Germany, opportunities for the use of cannabis medicines have expanded.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) assessment of the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) as a safe ingredient has had a significant impact on companies like Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG, which specialize in the production of high-quality phytopharmaceutical active ingredients. This blessing from WHO opens doors for the integration of CBD into medical and cosmetic products as well as for promoting further research and development in this field.

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG utilizes its extensive knowledge of medicinal plants and modern technology to produce innovative and effective products. Their focus on careful selection and sustainable cultivation ensures high quality of their products, which meet the requirements of the healthcare sector and the cosmetics industry. Moreover, the company’s commitment goes beyond business operations and extends to environmental protection and the establishment of sustainable practices throughout the value chain. Implementing environmentally friendly production processes and integrating resource cycles are part of their efforts to develop carbon-neutral products. Through an innovative production facility, Helvezia AG ensures the quality of the plant and its ingredients, ensures consistency of processes, promotes traceability and measurability, and achieves economic efficiency. This approach reflects the change in the medical and cosmetic industry triggered by WHO’s CBD assessment and offers promising opportunities for the future.

Medical Potentials and Challenges of Cannabis Medicines

Recent research findings show that cannabis medicines are effective in various application areas. Particularly, positive effects have been observed in chronic pain, neurological pain after nerve damage, pain related to multiple sclerosis and rheumatic diseases, including musculoskeletal and back pain. Patients report noticeable pain relief, although rarely significant effects. It is noteworthy that these studies used cannabis medicines in addition to existing pain therapy and tested them solely against placebo.

Another area where cannabis medicines demonstrate their effectiveness is in relieving nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy patients. They perform significantly better compared to placebo and older antiemetics. Also, a slight weight gain and appetite-stimulating effect was observed in HIV and AIDS patients after administration of cannabinoids.

An indication of improvement in spasticity symptoms, especially in multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injuries, has also been found. These results are based on subjective assessments from patients, as „objective“ reduction of spasticity has not been conclusively proven so far.

Research in this area involves not only the efficacy of THC-containing cannabis medicines but also their potential side effects. Temporary unpleasant effects such as dizziness, sedation, drowsiness, and nausea may occur, leading to therapy discontinuation in some cases. Although severe side effects such as cardiac crises or suicidality have been observed in individual cases, they are not systematically observed.

Cannabidiol (CBD) appears to be better tolerated compared to THC and has no known side effects so far. However, it is important to note that there are currently no studies on the long-term use of Cannabidiol.

Overall, research findings highlight the promising applications of phytopharmaceuticals, especially cannabis medicines, in various medical challenges. The development and use of these substances in medicine are areas that continue to be intensively researched and offer promising opportunities for the future.

V.i.S.d.P.: Dr. Rainer Schreiber, Lecturer, Adult Education & HR Consultant

About the Author:

Dr. Rainer Schreiber is an experienced HR consultant and freelance lecturer with a degree in economics. His blog schreiber-bildung.de deals with topics related to education, further education, and career opportunities. He is particularly interested in adult education and publishes on topics such as HR consulting, demographic change, and economic policy.

Questions and Answers about WHO and CBD

How exactly does WHO support improving health care for disadvantaged groups?

WHO works towards improving health care for disadvantaged groups by focusing on prevention and developing education and awareness programs. Through targeted measures to promote health and prevent diseases, people are supported in leading a healthy life. WHO also advocates for access to basic health services regardless of social or economic status. They are committed to ensuring that disadvantaged groups receive adequate medical care and prevention measures to improve their health.

What measures does WHO take to improve health and safety at the workplace?

WHO works closely with governments, employers, and employees to improve health and safety at the workplace. This includes controlling sources of hazards, promoting ergonomic workplace designs, and training employees on safety measures. The organization advocates for a safe and healthy workplace, thereby reducing the risk of work-related diseases and injuries. Through their efforts, WHO helps ensure that workers worldwide can work under safe and healthy conditions.

How does WHO support combatting global health issues?

WHO plays a significant role in combatting global health issues by coordinating actions to control and prevent disease outbreaks. They also support vaccination programs and collaborate with other organizations to strengthen health systems. WHO conducts research and cooperates with other health authorities to contain and eliminate globally threatening diseases. Through their work, the organization contributes to making the world safer and healthier and ensuring that people worldwide have access to adequate health care.

