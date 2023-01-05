it.mds from NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Achieves SAP-Certified

it.mds Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® CLOUD

Bielefeld/ January, 5th, 2023 – NTT DATA Business Solutions, a leading global consulting company specializing in SAP technologies for small to midsize enterprises (SMEs), today announced that its product master data simplified (it.mds 3.1.6) has achieved SAP certified integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.

This integration helps businesses to handle master data management within RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud by making dependencies between different data fields visible and applying them. During data maintenance, it.mds applies master data governance principles to map authorizations at the field level. Workflows, as well as a streamlined user interface, ensure a good user experience.

The latest version of it.mds includes AI/ML components that are used for data analytics to predict and build dependencies between different data domains. This will be utilized to create better and stronger business rules of master data, while also increasing the speed and quality of implementation and reducing operations costs significantly.

Further benefits of it.mds include sophisticated business process rules that help ensure consistency across the business and master data quality, along with automation rates of 80% and above, which can be achieved in data maintenance processes.

The move to SAP S/4HANA or SAP S/4HANA Cloud calls for standardized processes and a clean core. Businesses benefit from a standard product for master data maintenance in SAP S/4HANA to help ensure a successful transition. This SAP certification helps signify a level of quality that many customers expect from a tool for master data maintenance in SAP systems.

„We are delighted that the interface software for the product it.mds 3.1.6 has achieved SAP certification for integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud“, explains Kenneth Madsen, Director, Masterdata Products, NTT DATA Business Solutions Nordic Region. „The solution“s interoperability with SAP S/4HANA Cloud will prove highly beneficial to our existing and future customers.“

# # #

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000 people in 30 countries.

Company-Contact

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Silvia Dicke

Koenigsbreede 1

33605 Bielefeld

Phone: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 – 107

E-Mail: silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Url: https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/

Press

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Silvia Dicke

Koenigsbreede 1

33605 Bielefeld

Phone: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 – 107

E-Mail: info-solutions-de@nttdata.com

Url: https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/