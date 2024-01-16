New Rotamat system for coating sealing components for E-vehicles

At the PaintExpo Walther Trowal introduces its new Rotamat R 100 system for coating elastomer sealing components with anti-friction and decorative lacquers. The new coater can handle work piece batches, which are three times bigger than the batches processed in its largest predecessor model. One reason for developing this new machine was that numerous job shop coating companies requested a system that can handle large batches of big, flat sealing components.

An important application for the Rotamat systems is the coating of O-rings and flat gaskets, for example, for sealing individual cells in battery packs, but also in fuel cells, engines and transmissions.

At numerous job shop companies the demand for coating of large volumes of big sealing components, used in cooling systems and control panels for electric vehicles, has rapidly grown. This created the need for higher-capacity coating systems. The new Rotamat R 100 is in full compliance with such demands: It has a capacity of 160 liters, respectively 100 kg. In one single batch it can handle about 300 sealing rings with diameters of up to 350 mm or batches of up to 50,000 O-rings. Compared to its predecessor model R 85, the new Walther machine can handle batch sizes that are three times bigger. Of course, the cycle times have remained the same, and the space and energy requirements have only increased marginally.

Frank Siegel, sales manager for coating technology at Walther Trowal explains: „Until now our customers used the Rotamat systems mainly for coating of O-rings. But with increased sales of electrical vehicles the demand for big elastomer sealing components with a large surface area, used for battery cells, cooling systems for heat exchangers, etc. will rapidly grow.

The new Rotamat system is also suitable for decorative coating of plastic components made, for example, from ABS or polyethylene. In addition, for thin-wall metal rings with diameters of up to 300 mm. The latter are used as oil seals for shafts and must be coated with a bonding agent, before elastomer material can be applied.

Moreover, the company has expanded the application range for the Rotamat systems, now allowing the coating of sealing components with, for example, different types of oil and wax, as well as slow-drying lacquers.

Walther Trowal at the PaintExpo 2024

April 9 – 12, 2024 in Karlsruhe/Germany

Hall 2, Booth 2310

About Walther Trowal

Surface finishing technologies from the inventor of the „Trowalizing“ process

Since 1931 Walther Trowal has been developing and producing systems for the refinement of surfaces. Initially focusing exclusively on mass finishing – the term „Trowalizing“ derived from the company“s cable address „Trommel Walther -Walther Trowal has continuously expanded its product portfolio.

Over time the company has developed a broad range of machinery and systems for mass finishing, shot blasting and coating of mass produced small components.

With the invention of new systems like, for example, drag finishing and the development of special finishing methods for 3D printed components the company has proven its innovative capabilities again and again.

Walther Trowal develops and implements complete surface treatment solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into the linked production systems existing at the customers. This includes the entire process technology, perfectly adapted to the specific surface finishing requirements of the work pieces: Equipment and the respective consumables always complement each other in a perfect manner.

Each individual work piece and each manufacturing process must meet special technical requirements. That is why the experienced process engineers in our test lab, in close cooperation with the customers, develop the optimal process technology for the finishing task at hand. The result: Work piece surfaces that meet exactly the required specifications…with short processing times and a high degree of consistent, repeatable results.

Walther Trowal is one of the few manufacturers who develops and produces all machines and mass finishing consumables in-house… including ceramic and plastic grinding and polishing media as well as compounds.

The company“s equipment range also includes all kinds of peripheral equipment for handling the work pieces like lift and tip loaders, conveyor belts and roller conveyors, in addition, special driers for mass finishing applications and, last-but-not-least, systems for cleaning and recycling of the process water.

With its exchange program for wear items like work bowls, which are part of a continuous recycling program, Walther Trowal conserves valuable resources and, thus, makes a significant contribution towards sustainability in the field of industrial production. Quick technical support and the global repair and maintenance service ensure high uptimes for our equipment.

Walther Trowal serves customers in a wide range of different industries all over the world, for example, automotive, aerospace, medical engineering and wind power.

