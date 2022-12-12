New tde website: Aesthetics and functionality with every click

Modern, elegant, better experience: New website launch for Network specialist

Dortmund/Germany, 12. December 2022. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH has a new website: As of now, the site www.tde.de welcomes visitors to a modern and elegant design, offering generous white space, completely revised typography and large image areas. The new image aesthetics with high-quality photographs and the embedding of videos convey the innovative claim of the technology leader in multi-fibre technology and invites visitors to get to know the industry pioneer better. The network expert has also restructured the site and divided it into target group-specific sections. Thanks to the clearly structured menu navigation, users can find their desired information and products with just a few clicks, or use the redesigned search function to navigate the connected tde web shop with always error-free and plausible configurations directly. The new web design puts out content optimised for every display medium.

The new website offers aesthetics, functionality, intuitive usability and user experience to the highest level. The network experts online presence at www.tde.de is characterised by its contemporary, modern layout with large headlines, it is clearly structured and designed for optimal viewing on all end devices: In addition to general information about tde, the homepage provides visitors with the most important reading recommendations, i.e. on the topic of quality, and links to the configurators, the online shop, or the careers page. The extensive tde product portfolio is the pages main focus: For easy presentation, tde has integrated modern technologies, such as swipe elements and embeds high-quality video content and image galleries into its new site.

„The first impression counts. That’s why we have consistently geared our new website to the needs of our customers and our sales department,“ says André Engel, Managing Director of tde. „The conception of the site was handled completely in-house. For the implementation, we were able to rely on the support of external developers with whom we have been working for many years. As we have increased our commitment to moving image marketing, we will now be able to offer our website visitors new content on a regular basis.“

New: division into target group-specific sections

To help users find what they are looking for more efficiently, tde has consistently structured its website according to target groups: In the „tde solutions“ section, those responsible will now find specially designed sub-pages on high-speed applications for the five tde core areas; data centre, telecom, industry, research and mobile. Further sections include products, expertise, values and the page „About tde“. Thanks to the clear structure, users can reach their objective in just a few clicks. The network expert has also redesigned the product search and linked it directly to the tde shop: Thanks to an improved filter system, customers can find high-quality network components, for high-availability applications even more efficiently. Since tde has integrated the intuitive fibre optic cable and splice box configurators with associated product visualisation into the shop, all possible customer-specific configurations can be created plausibly and error-free.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company“s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Xing.

