New Video: Say Goodbye to Document Chaos – Introduction of ecoDMS (burns)

The first video on the ecoDMS document management system (burns) is now online in the official YouTube channel of ecoDMS GmbH.

Aachen, August 2021. ecoDMS GmbH has released a new YouTube video about the popular ecoDMS document management system. The video presents the current version “ecoDMS (burns)” and explains the benefits and advantages of this archiving solution (german).

Continue to YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7vZZTECufd4sbtrcGA7SqG9L76RQ0RFg

The flood of documents in companies and in private households is continually increasing. Information arrives in paper form by post, digitally by email and as chat messages on smart phones. As a result, a lot of time is wasted every day filing and searching for important documents. This is because all documents are located in different digital storages, distributed in numerous folders and lie unsorted on desks in companies.

The ecoDMS document management system makes document archiving and its management easier. All paper documents can easily be scanned with a conventional scanner, retrieved through the inbox in ecoDMS, and digitally archived with all necessary filing information in ecoDMS.

Since ecoDMS can be easily connected to popular email and Office applications, users can also use it to quickly archive all emails, spreadsheets and cover letters. The same applies to several other files, such as invoices, contracts, tax returns, images or videos. It doesn’t matter. Almost any file can be stored in ecoDMS.

The document management system allows the definition of filing information and access permissions for each file. It is particularly convenient that you can teach ecoDMS how and for whom to store a particular file. ecoDMS then does the filing by itself.

With ecoDMS you can find all documents within seconds just like googling. ecoDMS can be customised to suit individual needs. For example, each team member receives their own access data and permissions for ecoDMS. In addition, folder trees, document types and much more can be created with just a few mouse clicks.

As ecoDMS is accessible both within the company network and from outside, users can even access all documents at lightning speed during business meetings, while travelling or from the home office. The Webclient enables you to have your entire document archive at hand, even on your smart phone or tablet.

For more information visit www.ecodms.de

In the digital world and the related directives concerning the storage of files, emails, documents and information, an electronic archive and the management of such data and documents is becoming increasingly important.

ecoDMS GmbH offers first-class software for archiving and managing documents and automating company processes. With particularly fair pricing models and user-friendly, customisable software applications, the company targets small, medium-sized and large corporate customers as well as private users.

The creation of ecoDMS began in 2004 with planning and implementing a software for digitally processing incoming emails for a large customer of applord GmbH. Based on its many years of experience in the areas of document archiving and workflow management, applord successfully implemented the project and developed ecoDMS Server. Today, this forms the basis of the document management system ecoDMS.

The large interest in the software and a steadily growing customer base led to the founding of ecoDMS GmbH. On 1 October 2014, managing directors Michael Schmitz and Helge Lühmann founded ecoDMS GmbH in Aachen as a new pillar of applord Holding Europe. applord GmbH transferred all distribution rights of the “ecoDMS” software package to ecoDMS GmbH. Already, the IT company has thousands of satisfied users all over Europe. More than half of those are business clients spanning all kinds of industries and company sizes.

The ecoDMS product family is constantly being expanded with powerful, practical, easy-to-use and affordable software:

ecoDMS: Document Management System for Archiving, Managing and Finding all Data/ Information/ Documents

ecoWORKZ: Smart Workflows and Video Chat for ecoDMS

ecoMAILZ: Automatic Email Archive for all Incoming and Outgoing Emails Including Attachments.

ecoWorkflow: Automation of All Business Processes

With unique development, sales and pricing models, ecoDMS GmbH stands out among the numerous competitors. The environmentally friendly use of a modern sales without requiring data carriers and postal delivery, and no third-party licenses, enable sensationally fair prices. The prices for the full versions of the software are unique in the industry.

ecoDMS GmbH sells its products through the internet. With just a few mouse-clicks, customers can purchase licenses and support in the online shop. The software is immediately dispatched via e-mail, making it environmentally friendly.

Prior to purchasing, prospective users can always refer to the ecoDMS website for detailed information. All sales, price and product information are available for download here. The free manuals describe in detail the installation steps, settings and functions of the standard products.

There are also free videos and trial versions for a non-obligatory software test of our standard products.

ecoDMS GmbH has its headquarters in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Together with the companies applord from North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany and applord Information Technologies from Carinthia in Austria, ecoDMS forms the strong service network of the applord group of companies (applord Holding Europe GmbH). All companies operate throughout Europe.

The applord group stands for state-of-the-art, sophisticated IT. applord group combines a broad product and services spectrum, from the development of custom software solutions to standardised software applications and managing large IT projects.

Contact

ecoDMS GmbH

Ellen Merkelbach

Dresdener Straße 1

52068 Aachen

Phone: +49 241 47 57 235

E-Mail: news@ecodms.de

Url: https://www.ecodms.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.