NTT DATA Named a Leader in SAP Cloud Migration Report by NelsonHall

Company Ranks Highly for S/4HANA Transformation and Legacy ERP Migrations

TOKYO – March 9, 2021 – NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the NelsonHall 2021 NEAT Report for SAP Cloud Migration Services. The report analyzed the performance of 15 vendors based on their ability to provide immediate and future benefits to clients in the evolving, fast-growing market for SAP migrations.

NelsonHall’s report ranked NTT DATA in the Leaders quadrant for all three categories measured – Legacy Migration Capability, S/4HANA Transformation Capability, and Overall SAP Cloud Migration Services. NTT DATA was positioned as a Leader based on its investments in growing SAP capabilities, its broad geographic delivery footprint and its hyperscaler partnerships facilitating SAP migrations to the cloud.

“NTT DATA’s aggressive expansion of its SAP capabilities through acquisition, a close relationship with Microsoft Azure and its S/4HANA implementation experience gives it a strong, broad global delivery capability with specific industry and locally tailored capabilities,” says David McIntire, NelsonHall IT Services Research Director.

NelsonHall cited a number of NTT DATA”s strategic assets to serve the growing SAP market, including its end-to-end SAP HANA development framework, multiple cloud-based solutions, functional add-ons and a variety of industry solutions. The report also credited NTT DATA’s breadth of SAP S/4HANA industry solutions and highlighted client implementations in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. In one example, the healthcare/industrial manufacturer project migrated an on-premises ERP landscape to Microsoft Azure, helping the customer realize $500K in immediate cost savings while reducing security vulnerabilities.

“Customers that invest in enterprise-grade SAP business applications need a global partner to help them optimize those environments to take on dynamic markets, fierce competition and widespread disruption,” said Norbert Rotter, Co-head of SAP Global Market Focus Team, NTT DATA. “NTT DATA’s cloud migration offerings, global reach and 16,000 employees dedicated to delivering SAP services position us to provide the expertise our customers need, now and in the future.”

The market for SAP ERP cloud services is expected to grow by 17% per year, from $9.4 billion in 2020 to $19.4 billion in 2027 – significantly faster than any other SAP services. The report outlines how this will be driven by a shift in demand. Today, SAP ERP cloud services focus on lifting and moving legacy ERPs to the cloud to realize infrastructure cost savings. For many firms, ERP shifts to the cloud will serve as the foundation for higher-margin, broader digital transformation initiatives to adapt to changing business models.

To learn more about the Nelson NEAT Report for SAP Cloud Migration Services category, download the report.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients” long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the “art of the possible” in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence”s range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence”s local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer”s business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence”s contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2020, itelligence generated BEUR 1.072 in total revenues.

www.itelligencegroup.com

