proconarum from conarum Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with S/4 HANA and SAP BTP, proconarum from conarum delivers a seamless integrated supplier platform to customers.

St. Leon-Rot – 28.08.2023 – conarum today announced that its proconarum is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. proconarum integrates with S/4 HANA and delivers a seamless integrated supplier platform to customers.

In the spirit of seamless business operations, it is imperative to effectively integrate partners and suppliers into your business processes. Through high-level integration -and now with certified oData services and API- of proconarum with SAP S/4HANA or SAP ECC, customers enrich and validate data, and optimize their supply chain management processes and data quality. Shared supplier master data management ensures accuracy, eliminates redundancies, and maintains consistency, simplifying communication and improving supplier relationships. Our solution minimizes interface issues and data replication, eradicates the need for manual data transfers, thereby reducing errors and uses the advantages and the flexibility of the SAP BTP platform.

The hybrid solution offers for example

-Seamlessly integrate partners and suppliers into your business processes

-Manage your suppliers master data in a shared way

-Reduce interface issues and data replication

-Run in your private SAP BTP, as a PaaS model, or integrate-only components of proconarum in your supplier portal

-Offer a platform for all your suppliers‘ needs

Direct link to proconarum in the SAP® Store.

proconarum is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with SAP standard SAP services in SAP foundry environment.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

conarum is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About conarum GmbH & Co KG

conarum, based in St. Leon-Rot near Walldorf Germany, is a development and consulting company specializing in Master Data Management and Governance (MDG), procurement, and ERP and SAP BTP technology in the SAP environment. As a SAP Silver Partner, conarum stands for practical and professional solutions in the SAP environment and has been successfully operating both nationally and internationally for more than 20 years. Long-term and partnership-based collaboration with our customers is very important for us.

With proconarum, conarum offers a SAP-certified hybrid supplier platform based on the SAP BTP.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

