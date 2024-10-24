High-performance PUR application systems for use in various industries

PUR surface spraying – reliable polyurethane bonding is crucial in the automotive industry, in filter production, in construction and in textile production. Despite the complexity of processing PUR hotmelt, the adhesive applicators and application heads must create a high-quality and durable bond between the carrier and substrate. Using special PUR application heads for homogeneous and permeable spray application, SM Klebetechnik offers the appropriate high-performance adhesive application technology for every industry.

Automotive industry, battery pack production and textile manufacturing –

InteriorPro application head for homogeneous PUR surface spraying

In the case of interior bonding in the automotive industry, PUR surface spraying is used to homogeneously bond plastic carriers made of PC-ABS or PP, for example, with a substrate such as real or artificial leather or decorative strips made of real wood and aluminum – e.g. for instrument panels, headliners, door panels and trunk covers. Full-surface PUR bonding is also required in battery pack production and for manufacturing membrane textiles and mattresses.

SM Klebetechnik“s InteriorPro application head ensures reliable, homogeneous PUR surface spraying. It was primarily designed for use with automotive interiors but is also utilized in battery pack production and in the textile sector. Thanks to thermal separation and four heating zones, the temperature ranges can be adapted to optimum effect according to the hotmelt adhesive and the application process. The highly dynamic, volumetric dosing system ensures precise application.

Filter industry and construction –

KF0170 application spray head for permeable PUR spray bonding

Air-permeable PUR spray adhesives are required in the production of filters (e.g. activated carbon and fuel or oil filters), fleece and non-woven products from the HPC (home and personal care) sector and in the production of under-roof membranes.

SM Klebetechnik“s KF0170 application spray head was specially engineered for open-pore PUR spraying on large surfaces with an application width of up to 200 mm – for cost-optimized bonding of web materials and moulded parts.

Application widths of up to 3000 mm can be achieved thanks to the simple scalability of 15x application heads, for example. The fiber spray head atomizes the PUR adhesive using compressed heated air and specially aligned air and adhesive channels. Contactless adhesive application ensures low wear for the application nozzles. With the PUR-optimized masking plates, the KF0170 application spray head requires very little maintenance and can be adapted individually to suit customer requirements.

Seit mehr als 30 Jahren hat sich SM Klebetechnik international einen Namen in der Entwicklung und im Bau von Sondermaschinen und Standardgeräten für die Verarbeitung von Kleb- und Dichtstoffen gemacht.

Unsere Maschinen für Schmelzklebstoffverarbeitung und Beschichtungsaufgaben werden erfolgreich in der Automobil-, Maschinenbau-, grafischen und Klebebandindustrie sowie in der Möbel-, Bau-, Holz- und Textilindustrie eingesetzt. Auch bei Klebstoff- und Dichtstoffherstellern sowie Compoundierern sind unsere Anlagen in Produktionssysteme integriert. In unserem zertifizierten, inhabergeführten Unternehmen engagieren sich über 70 Mitarbeiter täglich für die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden.

