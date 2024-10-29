Taiwan Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Surgical Innovations at MEDICA 2024

Top Taiwanese Companies to Present Advanced Medical Technologies at Premier Global Trade Fair in Düsseldorf

James C. F. Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will spotlight Taiwan’s groundbreaking AI-enhanced surgical innovations at MEDICA 2024. The press conference, ‚AI-Powered Surgeons, The Best Made in Taiwan,‘ will be held at 2 P.M. on November 11 at the Taiwan Pavilion (Hall16 Booth D02), showcasing how Taiwan’s advanced technology ecosystem is revolutionizing global healthcare through AI-driven solutions and precision medicine.

Taiwan’s established leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and computational expertise has positioned the island as a rising force in precision medicine and AI-driven healthcare solutions. With more than 300 Taiwanese companies participating in MEDICA this year, Taiwan’s presence demonstrates its technology sector’s strength and commitment to advancing global healthcare. The exhibition will feature cutting-edge innovations from four leading Taiwanese companies, including Brain Navi Biotechnology’s AI-assisted surgical system and EndoSemio’s wireless endoscope tracheostomy kit, both designed to advance minimally invasive procedures.

„Taiwan is well-positioned at the intersection of healthcare and technology, particularly in the application of AI to improve patient outcomes and surgical accuracy,“ said James Huang. Under his leadership, TAITRA has been instrumental in expanding Taiwan’s presence in international markets, establishing the nation as a key player in the medical technology sector. This strategic positioning has been further strengthened by Taiwan’s robust healthcare infrastructure and thriving tech sector.

Among the participants, 17 Taiwanese companies recognized as the Best Made in Taiwan or with the Taiwan Excellence Award, will present 28 advanced products at MEDICA 2024, running from November 11-14 at Messe Düsseldorf. These innovations showcase Taiwan’s significant contributions to AI-enhanced surgical solutions and modern healthcare technologies.

Media representatives and healthcare professionals are cordially invited to attend the press conference at the Taiwan Pavilion on November 11 to witness firsthand Taiwan’s latest medical innovations and explore collaboration opportunities. Join us to discover how Taiwan’s AI-powered medical technologies are shaping the future of global healthcare.

Taiwan Excellence Awards were launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan, R.O.C. in 1993. All products carrying this symbol have been selected for specific Taiwan Excellence Awards based on their excellence in R&D, design, quality, and marketing through a rigorous selection process. Therefore, they symbolize exquisite, innovative Taiwanese products. Selected by the government, the award-winning entries represent the epitome of Taiwanese industrial prowess and the perfect image of excellent product quality. The Taiwan Excellence symbol is recognized worldwide as it is trademarked and promoted in 106 countries and regions. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org/en for more information.

