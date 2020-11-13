Translation Management – New Version Plunet 8.0 released

with innovative resource assignment management

2020-11-13, Berlin, Germany – Plunet has launched the new version 8.0 of the leading business and translation management system. The new release focuses on an improved resource assignment management, which sets new standards for the translation industry through extensive automation and improved usability.

New assignment method Top Ranked: The ideal resource for every job

With the new assignment method Top Ranked, project managers can easily find the most suitable linguist for their translation jobs. Do you want to work with your preferred resource for this customer? Or is the price or the feedback on the resource”s previous jobs the deciding factor? The most important ranking criteria can be prioritized with a click of the mouse or via Drag and Drop. After clicking “Send job request”, the most suitable or preferred linguists will automatically receive job requests at the same time. The top ranked resource who accepts the request within the reaction time will be assigned and can immediately start working on the job. Thanks to the new assignment method, unnecessary e-mail correspondence can be avoided and the entire assignment process sped up.

Cascading job requests with VendorSearchManager Pro

A further highlight of Plunet 8.0 is the ability to send cascading job requests. The new additional module VendorSearchManager Pro makes this possible with automatic job rounds. Based on the relevant criteria (e.g. target language, area of expertise or type of service) the system sends requests to the most suitable resources for the job, one after the other. These new automatic assignment rounds can also be set as templates for recurring jobs. This means that as soon as they have been created, a single click is enough to start the entire automatic assignment process. The new VendorSearchManager Pro module not only simplifies the entire process, but also saves project managers valuable time, so that they can concentrate on other important tasks.

New resource search: More clarity and planning security

The new resource search is now integrated in the job itself. This reduces clicks and makes the entire assignment process much more intuitive than before. Selection criteria can be easily added or removed and suitable linguists can be sorted automatically according the defined ranking criteria, such as price, number of jobs already completed for customers, and job feedback. In this way, project managers can directly compare the most suitable linguists and assign them with just one click.

The resource calendar can now also be found in the Assignment tab. Thanks to a clear traffic light system, project managers can directly see which linguists are available immediately, soon or not at all. In this way, project planning is much easier and project managers have more planning security.

More additions to Plunet version 8.0:

-Individual job request expiry times for different job types

-Personalized job requests can be sent to multiple recipients at the same time

-Automatic archiving of projects after a defined period of time

-Multi-team projects can be visualized in the workflow editor

-Two new UI languages: Dutch and Simplified Chinese

-Sender of project delivery e-mails can be chosen in the e-mail template

-Automatic processes can be tracked in real time

-Status reports: Multiple time periods can be selected as filters

-Additional module ConfidentialityManager: Default confidentiality levels for new customers

-memoQManager | advanced: Machine translation can be selected directly in Plunet

-MemsourceManager | advanced: One Memsource client can be linked with multiple Plunet customers

-And much more…

Do you would like to learn more about the new Plunet version 8.0?

With offices in Würzburg, Berlin and New York, Plunet GmbH develops and markets the business and translation management software Plunet BusinessManager, the leading management solution for the translation and localization industry. With Plunet BusinessManager you can manage your entire workflow in a single solution, from client requests to quote, order, job and invoice management to reporting. Extensions for interpretation and quality management as well as integrations with CAT and financial accounting tools will further improve efficiency and automation in your work. Within a configurable system, various functions and extensions of Plunet BusinessManager can be adapted to individual needs.

