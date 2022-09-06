World Congress 2023 The Frontiers in Intelligent Data and Signal Analysis New York, USA, July 08 – 19, 2023

Dear Colleagues and Participants,

It gives us great pleasure to invite you to the World Congress ‚The Frontier of Intelligent Data and Signal Analysis‘ DSA 2023 in New York ( www.worldcongressdsa.com). This is one of the most important international conferences in the field of Data Mining and Machine Learning, where you can learn about the latest developments and trends. The congress combines top-notch scientific events with specialized industrial forums and exhibitions, thus offering an excellent platform for scientists, engineers and decision makers from industry, but also for young professionals, for acquiring thorough, quick and broad information on this subject.

Why is intelligent data and signal analysis of such importance?

Our everyday life nowadays is characterized by the digital age. Every day a multitude of information is created that can be processed by computers. This information often exists as data base entries in numerical or symbolic form. There are, however, digital signals also that are collected and stored for example by medical equipment in diagnosis and the surveillance of patients, but also in industrial production and quality control.

In the World Wide Web users of web contents and also the providers leave a large number of data that can be used for further analysis. A multitude of image data is stored that is created by many individuals with digital cameras for personal use, but also in the professional field by scanners in medicine or industry. In addition, there are texts in digital form that are published in the internet by professionals or private persons.

All this data forms a data pool that should do more than just fill the servers or databases of the world and thus strain resources. To create from this data flood a new quality that leads to new products, treatments in medicine, new services – this should be the way into a new future, always geared to the needs of the human being. It requires intelligent mathematical procedures that can be translated into computer programs and that can efficiently convert this enormous data flood into information of general interest.

Why participate, and in which way, in the World Congress ‚The Frontier of Intelligent Data and Signal Analysis‘ DSA?

The World Congress ‚The Frontier of Intelligent Data and Signal Analysis‘ DSA is the most important international congress dedicated to this subject. It presents the essential new methods from the fields of Data Mining and Machine Learning in general, but also from the specialties Web Mining, Image Mining, Text Mining, Multimedia Data Mining, Time Series Mining etc..

The World Congress ‚The Frontier of Intelligent Data and Signal Analysis‘ DSA combines three international conferences. We would like to invite you to submit your latest research results to one of the 3 conferences:

* International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining, MLDM ( www.mldm.de)

Paper Submission Deadline: January 15th, 2023

Submit it here: https://www.easychair.org/cfp/MLDM_2023

* Industrial Conference on Data Mining, ICDM ( www.data-mining-forum.de)

Paper Submission Deadline: January 15th. 2023

Submit it here: https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=icdm2023

* International Conference on Mass Data Analysis of Images and Signals with Applications in

Medicine, r/g/b Biotechnology, Food Industries and Dietetics, Biometry and Securitry, and

Agriculture, MDA. ( www.mda-signals.de)

Paper Submission Deadline: February 15th, 2023

Submit your paper here: https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=mdaaiandpr2023

We would be delighted to welcome you at one of the important trend-setting conferences.

Sincerely yours,

Prof. Petra Perner

Chair of the Worldcongress DSA 2023

