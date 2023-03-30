biolitec laser system LEONARDO DUAL performs very well with radial FiLaC laser fiber in Acne inversa and Sinus pilonidalis

biolitec at the 140th German Surgical Congress (DCK) in Munich from April 26 – 28, 2023 at booth FEG08 – First pilot study for Acne inversa identifies FiLaC as alternative

Jena, 30th March 2023 – The radially emitting laser fiber FiLaC from laser pioneer biolitec is used together with the diode laser LEONARDO DUAL with two combinable wavelengths for the therapy of several diseases with very good treatment results: In addition to treatments for anal fistulas and sinus pilonidalis, a first pilot study confirms its high effectiveness for acne inversa as well.

biolitec will present the entire range of its laser therapies for anal fistulas and sinus pilonidalis, hemorrhoids, anal fissures and acne inversa at the 140th German Congress of Surgery (DCK) in Munich, Germany, 26th – 28th April 2023, at booth FEG08.

In a prospective pilot study1 from France on 34 Hurley II hidradenitis suppurativa patients, treatment with biolitec’s FiLaC laser system was used as an alternative to existing minor surgical procedures. 45 lesions on axillae, groins, inner thighs, buttocks, perianal, among others, were treated twice with the FiLaC fiber from the inside. Pain was very low even on day 2. Early postoperative complications occurred in 12 lesions (27%). With a limited follow-up of 99 days (range: 8 – 193), recurrence was observed in only 5 patients (11%).

biolitec’s minimally invasive laser therapy SiLaC for sinus pilonidalis, which also uses the radially emitting FiLaC laser fiber, also achieves high efficacy and low recurrence rates. A new retrospective study from Shanghai published in March 2023 with 48 patients showed a 100% healing rate with only one recurrence.2

Patients had been treated between March 2019 and July 2022. The average healing time was 28.3 days. The average operation time was 15.5 minutes. No wound infection or bleeding occurred after surgery. The average time to return to daily life was 7.1 days.

Visit us at the 140th German Surgical Congress (DCK) in Munich from 26th – 28th April 2023 at booth FEG08. Detailed and further information about the entire range of biolitec laser therapies for proctology can be found on our fair page at: https://www.biolitec-fair.com/en/coloproctology

1 Guillem, P., Enault, C., Vlaeminck-Guillem V. Ultrasonography-guided intralesional diode laser for the treatment of Hurley II hidradenitis suppurativa: Results from a pilot study with 46 procedures. Abstract #63 at 12th Conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation e.V. in Florence, Italy, on 8th – 10th Febrary 2023.

https://www.biolitec-fair.com/en/coloproctology/trials-coloproctology

2 Li, Z., Jin, L., Gong, T. et al. An effective and considerable treatment of pilonidal sinus disease by laser ablation. Lasers Med Sci 38, 82 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10103-023-03741-1

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. The latest development is the tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for benign enlarged thyroid glands. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

Company-Contact

biolitec AG

Joern Gleisner

Untere Viaduktgasse 6/9

1030 Wien

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Press

biolitec

Joern Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Str. 15

07745 Jena

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Bildquelle: @ biolitec