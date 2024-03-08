BusinessCode presents innovative solutions at the Leaders In Logistics Summit 2024 in Barcelona

Bonn-based logistics digitization expert, BusinessCode, is participating in the esteemed Leaders In Logistics Summit 2024, taking place from March 12th to March 13th in Barcelona. The event brings together leading figures from the global e-commerce and logistics industry.

March 8, 2024 – BusinessCode, an expert in digitization and logistics solutions for over two decades, will showcase its latest developments and innovations. From unique insights to exclusive case studies and innovation showcases, the Leaders In Logistics Summit offers an excellent platform for exchanging ideas and networking with industry partners and customers.

„We are very excited to participate in an event like the Leaders In Logistics Summit,“ says CEO Martin Schulze. „It provides us with the opportunity to present our innovative solutions to an international audience of executives, logistics service providers, retailers, and technology leaders.“

BusinessCode has established itself as a leading partner in modernizing the IT landscape for courier, express, and parcel services (CEP), counting renowned clients such as DHL Express and Aramex. Additionally, BusinessCode is a proud member of BIEK (Bundesverband Internationaler Express- und Kurierdienste e.V.). „Our extensive experience in the CEP sector enables us to offer tailor-made solutions that meet our customers‘ requirements,“ explains Schulze. „We specialize in optimizing efficiency and transparency in the supply chain and are proud to have esteemed companies like DHL Express and Aramex as our valued clients.“

„We look forward to showcasing our expertise in the CEP sector to a wide audience at the Leaders In Logistics Summit and are eager for stimulating discussions and new partnerships,“ adds Global Sales Manager Usman Khan.

Interested visitors are cordially invited to meet BusinessCode in person at the Leaders In Logistics Summit 2024 in Barcelona and learn more about their innovative solutions.

For appointment inquiries, please contact: u.khan@business-code.de

Seit über 20 Jahren steht BusinessCode für maßgeschneiderte IT-Lösungen. Tagtäglich arbeiten mehr als 20.000 Anwender national und international mit Software des Bonner IT-Dienstleisters. Nähe und Erreichbarkeit zeichnen BusinessCode ebenso aus wie Know-how und Kompetenz der langjährig im Unternehmen tätigen Mitarbeiter.

Kernbranche ist seit 1999 die Logistik, in der die BusinessCode mit weltweit agierenden Kunden wie DHL Express, Aramex, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics und Kühne & Nagel nicht nur über ein breites Kundenportfolio verfügt, sondern auch ein einzigartiges Branchen Know-how aufgebaut hat.

Die Basis der individuellen und auf die Kundenwünsche abgestellten IT-Lösungen, bildet die hauseigene Software-Library BCD-Suite. Sie ist das Ergebnis der langjährigen Arbeitsweise von BusinessCode.

Modernste Technologien gepaart mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung und bewährten Lösungsideen, so arbeitet BusinessCode daran, seine Kunden national wie international noch erfolgreicher zu machen.

Die unternehmerische Verantwortung für die BusinessCode liegt seit dem Management Buy-Out 2020 bei 10 aktiv im Unternehmen tätigen Mitarbeitern.

