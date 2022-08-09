CollectiveCrunch Focuses on Growth, Hires Petri Itkonen as Sales Director

Espoo, Finland, August 9, 2022 – CollectiveCrunch, the creator of Linda Forest software solutions that provide forest inventories and climate analyses to global clients, today announced it has named Petri Itkonen to the position of Sales Director as it eyes greater growth in the increasingly green-focused global economy. Itkonen brings with him 15 years of sales and management experience in Finland”s technology industry, during which he helped scale SaaS (Software as a Service) companies to enable both national and international growth.

According to Itkonen, replacing manual, analog forestry survey methods with CollectiveCrunch”s cutting-edge AI and digital technologies provides landowners and companies with faster, more accurate information to help meet their forestry-based sustainability and emissions goals and requirements.

“Since we are bringing cutting edge technology to one of the most traditional industries, our value to our customers” business is massive,” Itkonen explained. “Our service will bring many key values in forestry such as sustainability, responsibility and reliability to a whole new level. Also, from a data-accuracy and cost-effectiveness perspective, our service will have a profound global impact on how we effectively, sustainably and responsibly manage our forests.”

Itkonen will be responsible for all sales operations, including managing targets and processes, growing the company”s network of forestry industry partners, and helping marketing staff compose effective, relevant messaging to support sales growth.

When naming Itkonen as Sales Director, CollectiveCrunch Co-CEO Rolf Schmitz expressed confidence in the company”s growth prospects as the global market increasingly demands modern sustainable forestry solutions for modern needs.

“As companies and corporations increasingly rely on eco-investments to satisfy mandated carbon offset requirements and internal sustainability goals, Petri will be vital to CollectiveCrunch”s continued status as the world-leader in high-tech analytics solutions for forestry,” Schmitz said. “In addition to meeting the needs of currently-engaged industries and markets, he will endeavor to educate potential new clients and generate demand across a range of key markets and geographies to ensure ongoing customer success and build a better tomorrow.”

Itkonen honed his sales abilities during his time at Gigantti Oyj, Paytrail, Mash and MyCashflow, where he gained experience implementing new sales strategies and processes, engaging new partners, creating customer onboarding processes, developing seamless sales funnels, and mapping and developing market penetration strategies for foreign markets. He earned his bachelor”s degree in engineering at the Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences.

For more information about CollectiveCrunch”s transformative analytics solutions for forestry, visit www.CollectiveCrunch.com

CollectiveCrunch is an AI leader in the forestry industry. It collects climate, geo and process data and crunches this information into AI models for better prediction of forest inventories and the monitoring of carbon storage in forests for the carbon trading markets.

Company-Contact

CollectiveCrunch Oy

Rolf Schmitz

Keilaranta 6

02150 Espoo

Phone: +49 151 1972 6650

E-Mail: info@collectivecrunch.com

Url: http://www.collectivecrunch.com

Press

Griffin 360

Dan Griffin

19 WEST 21 STREET Suite 301

10010 New York

Phone: 212.481.3456

E-Mail: dan@griffin360.com

Url: http://www.collectivecrunch.com