Gamechanging programmable powersupply series for testing automation and industrial use

Multilingual videos explain Camtec Powersupplies‘ freely scalable, zero downtime, modular 2000 & 3000 W CPS-i-design

(PFINZTAL / Karlsruhe 2024/25) „Welcome to a new era of programmable laboratory powersupplies.“ – A bunch of brandnew videos shows, how CAMTEC Power Supplies sets new standards for highly robust, space-saving, precise, and cost-efficient programmable laboratory power supplies for uninterrupted industrial and infrastructural processes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iPUd2oDhjg

The new industrial power supply series, CAMTEC Power Supplies just designed, is based on a pioneering steering and control architecture. It is made to precisely meet the demand of challenging testing automation and high-end industrial lab power supply users. It supports production process planners as well as energy and water infrastructure or UPS-system engineers, as it plays its full strength, when close to zero downtime of plants or infrastructure is mandatory. To make this main difference, it offers plug-and-play, easy-to-exchange, self-configuring interface components.

Modules and LAN interfaces can be replaced by the system operator himself, as the interfaces recognize the power supply unit and calibrate automatically. Hence, defect devices don’t have to go back to the service unit, but can be repaired on-site. Monitoring and programming is also extremely comfortable, due to the systems remote programming and 24/7 web-browser-based monitoring options.

The CPS-i series offers free scalability from 2000 W up to 105 kW power output, accompanied by completely flexible up- and downscaling. Modules can easily be added, taken away or changed by the customer himself. The CPS-I series connects up to 35 power supply units to form a large (DC grid) network by configuring master-slave-master to slave systems. Thanks to the modular design, it is possible to scale this system precisely to the required power. This leads to lower system and energy costs. It increases sustainability – as it is possible to reuse all system modules easily and individually in new configurations. If the power supply units are decoupled from each other, the result is independent systems, which can then be used stand-alone or in new arrangements, provided one inexpensive power supply unit is added to each new block.

++ General CAMTEC high quality and robustness ++

The CPS-i2000 and i3000 devices are developed and produced in a highly automated modern production line in the German Black Forest. They are available in six voltage output versions up to 300 Vdc per unit. Due to their longevity even in demanding industrial or infrastructural surroundings and their unique strict modular design-to-service structure, the CAMTEC CPS series is a very cost-efficient high-end lab power supply solution. It plays out its unique strength exactly in those installations in which common power architectures enforce massive redundancies.

The video is also available in German, French and Spanish language. Qualified sales partners of CAMTEC power supplies can be found about everywhere in the world. The full contact list can be found at Camtec Power Supplies‘ company homepage: here

++ Leading technical features Made in Germany ++

Technically, CPS-i modules come with all programming supports reference voltage for autonomous programming, real-time I/V programming and monitoring, and various remote supervising and remote shutdown options as usual. 3D heat dissipation, a dual-fan system by Pabst, and solid 2U and 3U subframes allow them to be mounted upside down if necessary. Due to their compact construction, flexible space, and cooling concept, they fit even into the narrowest industrial surroundings.

Precise dynamics on load changes, a PFC power factor of 0,99 percent, low EMC, and last but not least, a long lifetime, even under challenging operating conditions, have always been essential arguments for choosing CAMTEC devices. The CPS series also includes many self-supervising and protection features for heat management and remote supervision of power and currency.

++ Raise industrial power supplies to a new technological and sustainable level ++

Oliver Walter, Camtec Power Supplies‘ CEO, explains the mission behind the CPS series‘ gamechanging concept: „The new concept is strictly driven by users‘ needs: Industry 4.0 allows remote equipment monitoring. Scaling performance is more cost-effective and requires less energy and space. Modular design combined with design-to-service results in higher efficiency, lower costs and less system downtime. So we designed our new CPS-i-series that way. – All CAMTEC devices of all generations have been constructed for extremely long service life. The CPS-i series to exceed this, can even be re-installed and used again in the customers‘ next generation of test benches.“

++ CAMTEC Power Supplies GmbH ++

++ CAMTEC Power Supplies GmbH ++

CAMTEC GmbH was founded in 1995 by Jürgen and Oliver Walter in Pfinztal near Karlsruhe in the German Black Forest. The company has about two dozend employees developing and manufacturing high-quality power supply units and heavy-duty power supplies – offering extraordinary long-term availability and service guarantee of at least ten years – exclusively in CAMTEC’s factory in Germany. AC/DC, DC/DC, programmable power supplies, and inrush current limiters – in all international and traction current frequencies- form the core of the broad portfolio up to the multiple range. The CAMTEC portfolio comprises devices with different case and mounting options like DIN rail, 19″ racks, open frame and wall mounting.

Company-Contact

CAMTEC Power Supplies GmbH

Oliver Walter

Gewerbestrasse 30

76327 Pfinztal

Phone: 0721 465960

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.camtec-powersupplies.com

Press

Comm:Motions – Text & PR

Miriam Leunissen

Hechtseestrasse 16

83022 Rosenheim

Phone: +49 174 3005749

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.comm-motions.com

Bildquelle: @CAMTEC PowerSupplies