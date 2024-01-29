Meffert Software becomes part of EmmySoft

Start-up and well-established software company are now working together to further connect the recruitment market

Düsseldorf, January 2024: Following its first successful financing round, EmmySoft GmbH continues to grow: at the end of December 2023, the software start-up founded in 2021 acquired Meffert Software GmbH & Co. KG from Wiesbaden. Through the merger, EmmySoft is connecting several hundred HR consulting companies that already rely on Meffert software. Within this framework, the affiliated companies benefit from innovative added value.

„EmmySoft’s tools will add many new possibilities to Meffert’s services: Market insights, comprehensive networking including unique collaboration, AI functions for matching including predictive analytics and well-founded decision support as well as automated formulation of texts are all possible,“ explains Christian Rampelt, Co-founder and Co-CEO of EmmySoft.

„We have been working intensively on optimizing recruiting processes for decades. With the EmmySoft solution, we are further expanding our pioneering role,“ says Managing Director Christoph Meffert. Managing Director Patricia Meffert adds: „It was important for us to remain as a brand and independent partner – and to create profound, innovative added value for our customers via EmmySoft.“

Just recently, co-founders Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz won over investors Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen KG, the family office of Zimmermann Investment GmbH & Co. KG, as well as other well-known entrepreneurs with market experience and received an investment sum of over 4.5 million euros.

As an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Meffert already has several thousand active users. EmmySoft’s software suite, designed as an interface between all stakeholders in the recruiting process, enables access to real-time information and communication as well as GDPR-compliant recruiting analyses via a portal.

Instead of just providing pure hard skills information, the evaluation solution also records the personality of applicants including soft skills. AI matches facilitate data-based statements and recommendations for suitable positions. For companies and headhunters who use ATS in the recruitment process, this results in optimal placements of vacancies with truly fitting candidates. Applicants, in turn, receive specific offers that fully match their skills.

„I have a long-standing relationship with Meffert since 2008. The successful company has over 30 years of experience in IT-supported recruiting,“ explains Christian Rampelt. Nils Effertz adds: „Our ideas and strategic goal, to promote networking between all stakeholders in the recruiting process, seemed to fit perfectly. We needed to exploit the joint potential and the mutually beneficial corporate merger was a logical consequence. We are proud to welcome the company as part of EmmySoft.“

The two CEOs of EmmySoft have over two decades of experience in recruiting and the software industry, both in Germany and the USA. After its foundation, the start-up took over the Swiss company Softfactors AG just one year later. With its innovative go-to-market strategy, the acquisition of Meffert is the starting signal for further expansion together with business partners.

About EmmySoft

EmmySoft GmbH is a start-up company from Düsseldorf founded in 2021. The focus is on software to optimize recruiting processes. The company has developed an innovative SaaS solution specifically for this purpose. The solution can build on existing ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) via an interface, without rip-and-replace. It transforms the entire recruiting process for applicants, employers and headhunters and offers a new kind of transparency. It provides comprehensive networking, AI-based evaluation of hard and soft skills, predictive analytics and well-founded decision support for hiring managers. With this technology, EmmySoft covers the white spots in recruiting across national borders and job advertisements. Using the EmmySoft solution significantly shortens application phases for employers and employees, allowing companies to fill vacancies in a modern way. The two founders Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz have over 30 years of combined experience in the headhunting and recruiting segments as well as software technologies.

For further information: www.emmysoft.com

About Geschwister Oetker

With sales of almost EUR 2.5 billion and more than eight thousand employees, Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen KG is an internationally active group of companies owned by the shareholders Alfred, Ferdinand and Julia Oetker. It emerged in November 2021 from the division of the former Oetker Group and comprises 144 individual companies in 35 countries. Geschwister Oetker is composed of the divisions: Sparkling Wine, Wine and Spirits (Henkell Freixenet); Food (Martin Braun Group); Specialty Chemicals (Budenheim); Hotel Management and Hotels (Oetker Collection); and Other Interests. Although Geschwister Oetker is a young company in the legal sense, it upholds a 130-year tradition of successful entrepreneurship. Its business practices are guided by the principle of responsibility as a family business that lives by its long-held values.

For further information: www.geschwister-oetker.com

About Zimmermann Investment

Zimmermann Investment GmbH & Co. KG is a family office based in the Sauerland region of Germany that specializes in IT and financial services, logistics and software-as-a-service. Founded after the successful sale of a family business in the food industry, Zimmermann Investment combines traditional values with modern management. Decades of experience in corporate management have given the company a strong foundation for success in a fast-changing market. The diverse portfolio demonstrates the flexibility and innovative strength of the family office. The company is passionately committed to the sustainable and future-orientated business development of its investments.

For further information: www.z-investment.de

