New order for Proton Motor to equip garbage collection vehicles

Dutch-Belgian company „E-Trucks Europe“ orders five HyRange® hydrogen fuel cell systems based on tender of EU project „REVIVE“I

Puchheim near Munich, January 23, 2020 – The German high-tech market leader for hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems with a carbon-free footprint, „Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH“ ( www.proton-motor.de), from Puchheim in Bavaria, has received a new order from the company „E-Trucks Europe“ ( www.e-truckseurope.com). The customer, a specialist for the construction of electric-hydrogen hybrid commercial vehicles, which is based in the Netherlands and Belgium, has ordered five fuel cell systems from Proton Motor. The successful delivery of an initial order at the beginning of 2020 was preceded by the first HyRange®-45-solution of the Bavarian technology provider for range extension. Its integration into a vehicle is currently being implemented by E-Trucks Europe.

This order stems from the EU funding project „Refuse Vehicle Innovation and Validation in Europe,“ „REVIVE“, ( www.h2revive.eu). The corresponding tender, running from 2018 to 2021, is targeting the construction and commissioning of 15 commercial vehicles for refuse collection in Europe.

The drive for these refuse collection trucks is 100 percent electric, which makes them quiet and does not emit any greenhouse gases or harmful particulate matter. To increase the range, the vehicles will be equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system that converts hydrogen into electricity, its only emission being clean warm water.

As a member of the consortium to which the REVIVE project has been allocated, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH will be required to supply in total 14 fuel cell systems for the equipment of refuse collection vehicles. Utilisation of these vehicles is envisaged in eight regions or municipalities such as Breda, Helmond, Amsterdam, Groningen, Roosendaal, Antwerp as well as Bolzano or Merano in South Tyrol.

Contact Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (Benzstrasse 7, D-82178 Puchheim):

Viktoria Hackner / MarketingAriane Guenther / Public Relations

v.hackner@proton-motor.dea.guenther@proton-motor.de

+49 / 89 / 127 62 65-31 +49 / 89 / 127 62 65-96

Die international tätige Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de) ist mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung Deutschlands Experte für Energielösungen mit Cleantech-Technologien und auf diesem Gebiet Spezialist für Brennstoffzellen. Proton Motor mit Sitz in Puchheim nahe München bietet komplette Brennstoffzellen- und Brennstoffzellen-Hybridsysteme aus eigener Fertigung – von der Entwicklung über die Produktion bis hin zur Realisierung kundenspezifischer Lösungen. Der Fokus von Proton Motor liegt auf stationären Anwendungen wie z.B. Back-up-Power und Energiespeicherlösungen sowie auf mobilen Lösungen wie etwa Back-to-Base Anwendungen. Zum Einsatz können die Lösungen zudem im maritimen als auch im Rail-Bereich kommen. Das Produktportfolio umfasst Basis-Brennstoffzellen-Systeme, Standardkomplettsysteme und maßgefertigte Systeme. Im September 2019 wurde durch Inbetriebnahme der neuen automatisierten Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Fertigungsanlage die Serienproduktion gestartet

Proton Motor ist im stationären Bereich für Kunden aus den Bereichen IT, Telekommunikation, öffentliche Infrastruktur und Gesundheitswesen in Deutschland, Europa und dem Nahen Osten mit Stromversorgungslösungen für den Gleichstrom- und Wechselstrombedarf tätig. Neben der Stromversorgung bietet SPower auch Lösungen für Solarsysteme sowie eine neue Produktlinie für die Speicherung von Solarenergie. Die aktuell 75 Mitarbeiter große Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH unter Geschäftsführung von Dr. Faiz Nahab ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft der „Proton Power Systems PLC“ ( www.protonpowersystems.com) mit Konzernsitz im englischen Newcastle upon Tyne. Seit Oktober 2006 ist das Unternehmen an der Londoner Börse notiert (Code: PPS).

Company-Contact

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Viktoria Hackner

Benzstraße 7

82178 Puchheim

Phone: +49 (89) 1276265-22

E-Mail: v.hackner@proton-motor.de

Url: http://www.proton-motor.de

Press

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Ariane Günther

Benzstraße 7

82178 Puchheim

Phone: +49 / 89 / 127 62 65-96

E-Mail: a.guenther@proton-motor.de

Url: http://www.proton-motor.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.