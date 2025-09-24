Proof of Practice for the EU Digital Product Passport

Narravero Wins „Maturity in Action“ Award

Münster/Cologne, September 22, 2025 – For years, the Digital Product Passport (DPP) was little more than a Brussels buzzword, a checkbox item on regulatory and sustainability agendas. Now, proof is in hand: it works in practice. At the Circular Tech Forum in Cologne, Narravero received the Maturity in Action Award – honoring the first market-ready demonstration that the EU Digital Product Passport is far more than a compliance exercise.

„For many, the Digital Product Passport has been seen as nothing but a bureaucratic obligation,“ said Thomas Rödding, Founder and CEO of Narravero. „We had the opportunity to show how much more it already delivers today. My team and I are excited to continue this journey – turning a mandatory channel into a powerful, high-impact connection with consumers. That“s exactly what this award stands for.“

Rödding accepted the prize Tuesday evening in Cologne on behalf of the entire Narravero team.

EU Digital Product Passport: Narravero Delivers Compelling Use Cases in Cosmetics, Fashion, and Furniture

From 2027 onwards, the EU Digital Product Passport will become mandatory across numerous industries. Its purpose: to make product origins, ingredients, supply chains, and recyclability transparent. Long criticized as an added layer of bureaucracy, Narravero has already translated the concept into reality, piloting projects with leading players in cosmetics, fashion, and furniture.

The Narravero solution demonstrates a powerful three-part impact:

-Compliance & Transparency:

Standardized data collection, secure storage, and machine-readable output.

-Customer Experience:

A direct touchpoint on the product itself – via QR code or NFC – offering information, inspiration, and engagement.

-Sustainability & Growth:

Sustainable action becomes an experience that delights consumers while opening new revenue opportunities for brands.

Narravero“s Digital Product Passport: An Award With Market Signal

The Maturity in Action Award sends a clear message to the market: the Digital Product Passport is no longer a future promise, but a business reality.

-Maturity: Narravero has proven the technology is operational and highly flexible – not in 2027, but today.

-Best Practice: Narravero“s SaaS platform sets a reference model, giving companies reliable guidance on how to merge compliance requirements with tangible business value.

-Trust: An independent jury confirmed the solution“s high implementability across departments and disciplines. Lowering risk in DPP adoption and ensuring planning security for investments were decisive factors.

For the first time, the market has a solid demonstration that the EU Digital Product Passport is not just about documentation – it enables growth, customer loyalty, and sustainability in one.

About Narravero

Narravero is Europe“s leading platform for the Digital Product Passport. The company“s mission: to turn products into active media – a Product Experience Channel directly at the point of sale and in consumers“ daily lives. With projects across cosmetics, textiles, and furniture, Narravero shows how the EU Digital Product Passport can move beyond regulation to become a strategic tool for brand leadership and customer engagement. www.narravero.com

Narravero is Europe“s leading platform for the Digital Product Passport. The company“s mission: to turn products into active media – a Product Experience Channel directly at the point of sale and in consumers“ daily lives. With projects across cosmetics, textiles, and furniture, Narravero shows how the EU Digital Product Passport can move beyond regulation to become a strategic tool for brand leadership and customer engagement. www.narravero.com

Company-Contact

Narravero GmbH

Katja Kröger

Am Mittelhafen 10

48155 Münster

Phone: +49 (0) 251 – 928 737 00

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.narravero.com/

Press

Narravero GmbH

Inga Ellen

Am Mittelhafen 10

48155 Münster

Phone: +49 (0) 251 – 928 737 00

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.narravero.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.