Specialist magazine vascular professional Vol.II presents field reports from high professionals on modern vein therapy

Bad Homburg, 28th March 2022: Today, the second issue of vascular professional, the new international phlebology magazine that debuted last year, has been published.

Read in the 2nd issue:

– Dr Petar Dragić, Serbia: UGLA – Ultrasound Guided Laser Ablation. A field report about a self-developed high-level technique for EndoVenous Laser Ablation (EVLA)

– Junichi Utoh, MD, PhD, et al, Japan: Incidence of nerve injury after endovenous laser ablation of incompetent great saphenous veins

– Dr. Karsten Hartmann, Germany: The status of branchvaricosis after great saphenous vein ablation. English translation of German original article published for the Bonn Vein Days 2021

– Guest contribution: The Fair of the Future – One more Dimension. Interview with Daniel M. Metzler, CEO wikonect, Germany

– “Center of Excellence”: “Clinic Dr Dragić” in Serbia

vascular professional is an international journal covering all aspects of modern and innovative therapeutic approaches in phlebology. The new professional journal is published as an English-language eMagazine for phlebologists, vascular surgeons, internists, etc. and beyond for medically interested target groups. Well-known experts deal constructively and critically with the latest findings in the field. If you do not want to miss anything, you can register on the website https://vascular-professional.com/ to receive the individual issues.

We look forward to seeing you! Visit https://vascular-professional.com/!

For physicians and those interested in medicine, the 2nd issue can be viewed on https://vascular-professional.com/registration/ after registration.

vascular professional is a new professional journal in English for phlebologists, launched in 2021 and published for the first time in April 2021. The journal is published regularly online as an eMagazine. There is an option to order printed copies if required.

The aim is to promote and enrich scientific discussion and the exchange of experience in research and practice. This follows the vision of further establishing the particularly gentle minimally invasive treatment methods in medicine and making them accessible to broad circles.

In this way, the journal aims to make a profound contribution to the promotion of innovative and future-oriented treatment methods. For more information, please visit: www.vascular-professional.com

