The best remedy for hemorrhoids? A trusting doctor-patient relationship and the LHP laser therapy!

Expert assessment of laser hemorrhoidoplasty (LHP) by biolitec: „The laser method is low-pain and efficient.“ – LHP laser therapy for hemorrhoids particularly patient-friendly

Jena, 11th October 2022 – Hemorrhoids are a difficult subject that many affected prefer to keep quiet about. However, the leading proctologist (rectal specialist) at Franziskus-Hospital Harderberg, Dr. Erik Allemeyer, has a completely different view of the subject. For him, it is clear that successful proctological treatment is directly related to a trusting doctor-patient relationship: „For this purpose, we use various measures, such as a careful anamnesis survey with a sufficient time frame, a careful and targeted examination with a clear limitation to what is necessary, and a comprehensive consultation for a suitable therapy selection.“ For some time now, this selection has included the gentle LHP laser therapy (laser haemorrhoidoplasty) from biolitec for hemorrhoids. During the consultation, he talks about the individual case in detail with his respective patient. Dr. Allemeyer also explains the anatomical function of hemorrhoids: Everyone has them, and the well-perfused pads make an important contribution to fine continence. Only when there is pathological enlargement complaints arise. „This initially surprises many patients because the term ‚hemorrhoids‘ is commonly equated with a disease of the rectum,“ the expert explains.

The preservation of hemorrhoids is therefore an important factor in order not to impair their function. For this reason, the corresponding specialists usually first try everything to avoid surgery. If conservative methods do not deliver the desired success, Dr. Allemeyer likes to apply LHP laser therapy, depending on the findings. „This offers the great advantage of a very small intervention with high efficiency,“ the proctologist says. This is because in this method, the laser fiber is introduced into the hemorrhoid through a small puncture and then shrinks it back to its natural size from the inside using laser light – without any scalpel or incisions. Since the procedure is very „low-pain and efficient,“ patients are usually quickly fit and free of symptoms.

Now the region of the rectum is extremely sensitive. Therefore, low-pain treatment methods for patients with the corresponding condition are a topic that is becoming increasingly important. And the offer is large: In addition to hemorrhoids, fistulas, coccygeal fistulas, fissures, acne inversa and condylomas can now also be treated with biolitec’s laser in proctology. As a renowned expert in his field, Dr. Allemeyer always researches thoroughly before deciding on a new treatment method and also applies it himself during observation visits. However, his feedback on the question of whether the integration of further biolitec laser therapies into his range of therapies is planned is unequivocal: „My answer here is a clear ‚yes‘.“

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. The latest development is the tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for benign enlarged thyroid glands. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

