Unspoiled swimming fun

Carefree on the beach

Summer temperatures will soon be luring people into cool water. If you want to take drinks with you when you go swimming, you should pay attention to safety, especially with glass bottles. Due to the risk of injury from broken glass, many places already have a ban on glass. Lightweight and shatterproof plastic bottles are a safe alternative for quenching your thirst on the go. This is also the opinion of the German Life Saving Association (DLRG).

Caution advised

Especially at bathing lakes or the sea, where people spend most of their time barefoot, bringing along glass bottles poses a high risk: If they break, injuries can quickly occur. „Broken glass leads to accidents time and time again,“ reports Martin Holzhause, DLRG spokesperson, in an interview. That’s why glass bottles are usually banned on many beaches to prevent the risk of cuts. An important preventative measure for good reasons.

Children and dogs are particularly affected

Broken glass on the ground can cause harm to people because it is often difficult to see in the grass or sand. In addition, the fine and barely visible shards of glass spread over a wide radius, which further increases the risk of injury. Small children are particularly at risk. The DLRG provides first aid in the event of accidents. But it’s not just people who are at risk from shards and splinters; the sensitive paws of dogs and cats are also at risk of serious injuries.

Be on the safe side

So, if you want to quench your thirst carefree on the beach, lightweight yet sturdy plastic bottles are a safe and reliable choice. This is also confirmed by DLRG spokesman Martin Holzhause. Those who opt for PET bottles are also making a sustainable choice. Even during production and transportation, plastic bottles save a lot of energy compared to glass due to their low melting point and low weight. And when disposed of properly, used PET bottles are easy to recycle. As a result, both feet and paws as well as bathing lakes and the sea are helped.

Interview with DLRG spokesperson Martin Holzhause (MH):

„The risk of a cut comes particularly from glass bottles“

Are drinks in breakable glass bottles really a safety risk at bathing lakes?

MH: Broken glass always leads to accidents. These are of a minor nature, but every cut that spoils the fun of swimming or even ends it prematurely is unnecessary.

Where is broken glass/shards most likely to be found? On the sunbathing lawn, on the shore or even in the water?

MH: That varies. In general, you can expect more broken glass on land. The risk of injury is therefore greater, for example when walking barefoot or picking up fragments lying around. Shards often end up in the water when bottles are thrown deliberately. The glass sinks to the bottom and poses a risk of injury, especially in shallow waters.

If bathers are cut by broken glass, does the DLRG provide wound care?

MH: Yes, the volunteer lifeguards are on duty at over 1,100 open waters during the spring and summer and provide first aid in such cases. Treating cuts is part of their everyday business. Patients are referred to a doctor for further treatment. In the case of deep, heavily bleeding wounds, the emergency services may be called directly.

Assuming proper disposal (garbage can, container, at home) – are unbreakable plastic bottles a safe alternative from your point of view?

MH: Definitely. Glass bottles in particular pose a risk of cuts.

Which safety tips can you give visitors to the lake? Especially with regards to handling glass bottles?

MH: Anyone who prefers to buy drinks in glass bottles should fill them into a plastic bottle before visiting the beach. Glass bottles should always be kept in your bag if possible. If you take the bottles home with you, they should be thrown directly into the nearest garbage can after emptying. Injuries can be avoided by wearing flip-flops or swimming shoes.

About the yes or no Editorial Team

A team of experienced writers and editors transforms relevant topics and well-researched information into clear and journalistically sophisticated texts.

For more information about us, visit: www.yesorno.de

