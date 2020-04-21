New Game Sees Families Turning Their Houses and Gardens into Giant Board Games

Inspired by 200 million video views on YouTube, Giant Board GameTM provides families with more than 250 hilarious activities to play in their houses and gardens.

LOS ANGELES, April 20th 2020, The Social Store Ltd, creators of global product brands in partnership with social media influencers, announced an exciting new product for kids and families to play at home during lockdown. Building upon the YouTube phenomenon, their new game provides more than 250 challenges and questions to complete. After a soft launch the game sold out in less than 2 days when a couple of mums shared stories on Instagram. The business has now ramped up production to meet demand.

The game includes challenges such as blindfolded drawings; performances such as getting everyone to join a conga; and quick-fire questions such as naming 3 colours that are not in the rainbow.

The launch comes off the back of sales for board games increasing 240% in the last month, with many of the most popular games sold out online. And with Giant Board Game, the fun never stops:

– Play inside and out

– Exercise for body and mind

– Unlimited fun, no two games are ever the same!

The game is simple to play; lay out Giant Board Game cards to create a course, take turns rolling a dice to move, and complete activities in a race to the finish. A Giant Board Game pack includes fifty 8 inch giant game cards with a typical game lasting more than half an hour. It’s suitable for two or more players, aged 5 years and over. The game is available now at giantboardgame.com for $25.

“It is with great happiness and genuine excitement that we announce the release of Giant Board Game,” said Ian Shepherd, CEO and founder of The Social Store. “With families spending a prolonged period of time together, this game allows them to turn their houses and gardens into a unique game board and compete in challenges together.”

Press kit available at giantboardgame.com/pages/press

About The Social Store Limited

Founded in 2017 by ex-Disney executive Ian Shepherd, The Social Store works with global social media stars and influencers to create and sell branded products. The business has achieved success with the UK’s largest influencer branded licensed product range Hearts By Tiana, available in more than 2000 stores, and the UK’s biggest pop-up shop attracting 20,000 people over one weekend in November 2019.