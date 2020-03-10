Quick Bass Upgrade: AXTON ATW16 and ATW20 Woofers

These two compact woofers satisfy the desire for more bass in almost any vehicle.

Small, flat woofers are very much in fashion at present. Universally applicable, these can be easily installed either in a bass box, or used as a woofer to upgrade a 2-way or 3-way system.

With these two models, the ATW16 (16.5 cm) and ATW20 (20 cm), car audio specialist AXTON now has two subwoofer chassis in its product range that are not only well suited to mounting in compact bass reflex enclosures but also for upgrading a 2-way to a 3-way system. With installation depths of 79 mm and 80 mm both these woofers can be installed without any problem in the vehicle to provide a punchy bass fundament.

The rigid, high-strength fiber glass/foam/paper sandwich cone in conjunction with the powerful 120 mm magnetic drive offers a great sounding and punchy bass response. The rear ventilated sheet steel basket and center vent hole enhance the cooling capacity of the 1.5″ voice coil, thereby supporting a continuous power input load of 75 W RMS. Employing a dual 2-ohms voice coil facilitates different wiring options for different deployment or amplifier setups.

The material choice like the use of long-life Conex spider material, rubber surrounds and corrosion-resistant gold-plated terminals with push-on or soldering option underline the quality of these two new AXTON woofers.

The brand AXTON has been popular with car enthusiasts for almost 30 years. AXTON’s products are regularly recognized in trade magazines for their high price performance ratio. The range includes amplifiers and various loudspeakers for car retrofitting: component and coaxial systems, bass boxes, and also compact under seat woofers.

