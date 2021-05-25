Aukua Systems Introduces New XGA4250 High Speed 3-in-1 Ethernet & IP Test Platform

Precision Ethernet & IP test solutions provider introduces new hardware platform supporting 25G Ethernet

Aukua Systems, Inc., a leading provider of precision Ethernet & IP Test and Monitoring solutions, announced the release of the new XGA4250 hardware platform. This new platform complements Aukua”s popular MGA2510 by extending its unique 3-in-1 testing solution to support higher speeds of 25G and beyond.

The rapid proliferation of advanced cloud-based applications in enterprise data center networks is driving the need for faster connectivity speeds than 10G which has been the dominant rate for the last few years. Since 802.3by was ratified and approved by IEEE as a standard in 2016, more organizations are adopting 25G Ethernet instead of 40G as their preferred server to top-of-rack interconnect speed as it is a newer technology with a smaller footprint and provides a clear upgrade path to 50G, 200G and beyond. In addition to data centers, 25G Ethernet is also emerging as the preferred connection technology for fronthaul and midhaul applications being deployed in mobile 5G networks replacing legacy technologies like CPRI.

“As our customers have increased the speed of their networks and products, they are demanding that we augment their test capabilities with a higher speed version of the much loved MGA2510,” said Suds Rajagopal, Aukua”s Co-Founder and Vice President.

Like the MGA2510, the new XGA4250 is uniquely capable of being used as a Traffic Generator & Analyzer, Inline Packet Capture, or a Network Impairment Emulator system. “This flexibility is critical in enabling our customers to develop and deploy new, groundbreaking technologies like Open RAN used in 5G Wireless, Automotive Ethernet and other new high-speed interconnects,” Rajagopal added.

Beta versions of the XGA4250 started shipping to select customers earlier this quarter and the product is generally available starting May 2021.

To learn more about Aukua”s solutions or to request a demo, please visit https://www.aukua.com/products/xga4250.html

About Aukua Systems

Aukua Systems Inc. is a leading provider of Ethernet testing and visibility solutions. Whether developing, validating, deploying, supporting or managing applications or networks, our solutions help improve performance and make networks more secure. The Aukua product line includes packet capture tools, analyzers, traffic generators, and network impairment emulators. Since 2015, equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, automotive OEMs and Tier1’s, large enterprises, service providers, and government agencies worldwide have depended on Aukua to build stronger and more secure applications and networks. Aukua Systems is based in Austin, TX USA.

