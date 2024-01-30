Digital Transformation Real Estate Industry between Opportunities and Challenges

Setting Forward-Looking Trends – In a world characterized by constant change, the potentials of digitalization in the real estate industry are undeniable. Scale effects are driving this megatrend, which must not only be pursued but actively implemented. However, despite the enormous potential, there are still knowledge gaps in areas such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotic process automation that challenge many companies. „The key to forward-looking development lies in this field of tension between promising opportunities and lack of expertise,“ says Daniel Slenters from the ETERRA Group in Magdeburg.

The progressive digitalization has transformed numerous industries in recent years, and the real estate industry is no exception. Daniel Slenters, an expert from the ETERRA Group in the field of real estate, provides his perspective on the opportunities and challenges that digitalization brings to this sector. In the ever-changing real estate industry, so-called „prop-tech companies“ play a crucial role by offering advanced technology-driven services. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, has highlighted that investments in digitalization are now essential. With a drastic increase in remote work, virtual meetings, and digital viewings, companies are facing new challenges that reveal digital deficits and require rapid rectification.

Although terms like big data and artificial intelligence have already found their way into everyday life, digitalization in the real estate industry still seems too complex, elusive, and often incomprehensible. This is because many innovative technologies are only slowly gaining a foothold in the real estate industry. Studies underline the forecast that the availability of digitized real estate will significantly increase in the future. Thus, smart buildings, the Internet of Things, virtual reality, and other technologies become indispensable.

In view of these developments, we have compiled a comprehensive list of terms to familiarize you with the complex world of digitalization in the context of the real estate industry. These terms serve as a key to deepen the understanding of the increasingly digitalized future of the real estate sector and pave the way for future innovations.

The digital transformation of the real estate industry

Digitalization in the real estate sector extends across various areas, ranging from property search to property management. Daniel Slenters emphasizes that the increasing use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and augmented reality has the potential to revolutionize the entire life cycle of a property.

In modern real estate business, digital data exchange permeates all areas, from transactions to administration to rental. Data plays a key role here, and in order to compete, targeted application of suitable analysis methods is essential. One significant approach is data mining, an analytical process that identifies patterns and relationships in large datasets using statistical algorithms. It is important to distinguish between big data and data mining: while big data deals with the processing of large amounts of data, data mining focuses on gaining insights from existing data.

In the real estate industry, data mining is increasingly gaining importance, especially through the use of self-learning algorithms that enable efficiency and time savings. One prominent concept is predictive analytics, a machine learning technology that utilizes specific statistical methods to reveal hidden patterns and create predictive models. This has applications in various areas:

Firstly, in predicting maintenance periods for technical systems by analyzing operation and condition data. This allows for precise determination of maintenance intervals, resulting in significant time and cost savings, as well as preventing damages and extending the lifespan of the systems.

Secondly, in rental price calculation, where various data mining methods take into account factors such as location, size, and amenities. Predictive analytics enables estimation of how these factors influence rental prices and predicts future developments.

Another innovative approach is data screening through text mining, particularly relevant in the field of market research and research. Text mining algorithms allow for the classification and categorization of large datasets, enabling efficient evaluation of paid real estate databases without having to review each document individually. Daniel Slenters points out that these advanced data mining concepts not only promise comprehensive analysis but also a revolutionary increase in efficiency in the real estate industry.

AI in property management

One of the most significant developments is the use of artificial intelligence in property management. Slenters explains, „By using AI, we can react more efficiently and proactively to maintenance needs, optimize energy consumption, and even give advance notice of potential issues before they lead to serious disruptions.“

Studies by renowned research institutions confirm this perspective, such as a study by the Institute of Applied Informatics showing that the use of AI in property management can lead to cost savings, increased efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction.

Blockchain in real estate transactions

Blockchain technology is becoming a groundbreaking force in the real estate sector, revolutionary and forward-looking. It is not just an innovative form of data storage but a complete transformation of the transaction landscape. In an age where data and payment processing are equal players, blockchain takes center stage in the pursuit of seamless real estate transactions.

With the ability to record transactions anonymously and permanently and secure payment processing, blockchain offers unprecedented transparency and security. Peer-to-peer networks, algorithmic validation, and the immutable connection to the blockchain make this possible. In this process, data records, contracts, cryptocurrencies, and more are visible to all in a transparent network. In international transactions, blockchain can serve as a bridge that enables interaction and information exchange between parties, rendering traditional intermediaries such as banks obsolete.

However, the technology goes beyond improving transparency and payment processing. Blockchain-based digital identities could simplify background checks of contracting parties, while smart contracts could automatically execute actions such as payments when conditions are met. Tokenization of real estate allows for holding fractional shares of a property and enables trading and management without intermediaries. A revolutionary approach that is still waiting for comprehensive „blockchainization“ of the economy.

Blockchain has the potential to change the entire structure of real estate transactions. It could pave the way for a future in which even individuals can tokenize their properties and sell shares of their ownership. A disruptive technology that not only increases trust and transparency but also enables significant time and cost savings. The blockchain revolution in the real estate industry is underway – a redesign that could have a lasting impact not only on the real estate sector but on the entire economy.

Challenges and concerns

Despite the promising opportunities that digitalization brings, there are also challenges and concerns that need to be addressed. Daniel Slenters warns of data protection issues and emphasizes the need to find a balanced balance between innovative technologies and the protection of personal data.

Studies by the Center for Data Protection and IT Security illustrate that the protection of sensitive data is crucial in the process of digitalization. Research highlights that clear data protection policies and mechanisms are essential to strengthen consumer trust in digital real estate applications. Politically, the die is cast. Despite all difficulties in legislation and administration, all political forces want to strengthen digital strategy. On November 20 and 21, 2023, the Federal Government organized another digital summit in Jena under the theme „Digital Transformation in Times of Transition. Sustainable. Resilient. Future-oriented.“

Outlook on the future of digitalization in the real estate industry

Daniel Slenters provides an optimistic outlook for the future and emphasizes that digitalization will change the industry in a positive way. „We are only at the beginning of this digital revolution in the real estate sector. In the coming years, we will see even more progress, starting from virtual property viewings to innovative financing opportunities.“

Studies by the Research Institute for Digital Economy confirm this assessment and point out that digitalization can improve the customer experience, accelerate the transaction process, and make the industry as a whole more efficient and accessible. Here, the insight of Prof. Amara, a futurist from the United States, applies: „We tend to overestimate the impact of technology in the short term and underestimate it in the long term.“

Author: Morgan Anne Woodward, student & blogger

