IP65 protection: Distec presents new POS-PRO display modules

Plug & Play HMI systems in three versions for industrial and medical applications

Distec GmbH – one of the leading German specialists for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – presents the new display modules of the IP65-protected “POS-PRO” series. Distec supplies the plug & play HMI systems in sizes from 7 to 17.3 inches and with three different control units: POS-RP-PRO based on RaspberryPi with the latest compute module CM3 / CM3 +, POS-IQ-PRO with the powerful Intel® x86 CPU of the latest Pentium® generation and POS-4K-PRO with a high resolution of 3840 to 2160 pixels. “The new ‘intelligent’ Panel PC series offers a high level of versatility and can be used flexibly in different projects,” explained Matthias Keller, Managing Director of Distec GmbH. “A special feature of the very slim touch displays is their smartphone-like front, which enables visually appealing input systems.” The robust and at the same time elegant POS-PRO display modules are ideal for many different applications: automation, medical technology, Industry 4.0, digital signage, professional fitness equipment, vending, public transport, high quality lifestyle products, home automation, and aviation.

Robust, elegant and versatile all-round display

All TFT display modules of the POS-PRO series are CE-certified and built into a stainless steel chassis. The front IP65 protection against dust and water jets makes them resistant to the high demands of rough industrial environments. All POS-PRO models feature viewing angle independent IPS or VA displays with integrated 10-finger PCAP touchscreen. With partly very high brightness of up to real 1,300 cd/m² after touch and outstanding brilliance, they are suitable for use in direct sunlight. On a project basis, Distec equips the displays with an antibacterial glass that kills bacteria efficiently and quickly, even on dry surfaces. The available interfaces RS-485, RS-232, UART, I2C, Ethernet, USB2.0 and USB3.0 cover almost the entire spectrum.

The POS-PRO series is already well prepared for the EU Eco-design directive that will apply from March 2021. Distec guarantees a very good long-term availability of spare parts as well as a high level of repair friendliness. In addition, the TFT specialist pays attention to the ecological compatibility of the products and the materials used. Distec manufactures the devices in Germany.

More information at:

https://www.distec.de/en/products/monitor-solutions/ip-protected-monitors/

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

Products from Distec are available at:

Europe: Distec GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: Display Technology, Huntingdon

Turkey and Middle East: DATA DISPLAY BLM TEKNOLOJLER LTD Ti., Istanbul

North America: Apollo Display Technologies, Ronkonkoma NY

