REGROOVE Releases First of its Kind Universal Bookmark Service to Increase Business Productivity

Organizations can use Navo to consolidate all organizational links, including SharePoint and Microsoft Teams, into a single experience

Victoria, BC – January 29, 2020 – REGROOVE, innovators in cloud technology, has launched its new productivity efficiency app Navo, a first of its kind universal bookmark application that provides links to tools that teams need to succeed. Navo works with your existing Office 365 account and is available in Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, iPhone and Android, and in the browser, eliminating the need for searching through emails, files, and websites – a task that employees can spend up to 20% of their workday on.

Navo saves time and reduces frustration by hosting business links and tools in one spot, accessible by everyone, everywhere. Administrators can quickly and easily add or change updated links, eliminating the need for teams to search for commonly accessed materials and internal links. This ability to instantly publish bookmarks to an entire organization enables teams to consistently connect to the correct resources.

“We’ve solved a problem all organizations face – getting everyone on the same page in an ever-changing workplace,” said REGROOVE owner, Sean Wallbridge. “Navo saves teams the time and frustration they can often experience looking for internal information, returning hours of lost productivity to the business.”

REGROOVE is the only Microsoft certified gold cloud productivity partner on Vancouver Island, and specializes in consulting and building business solutions using Microsoft tools to help make businesses more efficient and increase productivity.

Navo is available through the Microsoft Teams store and in the Google Chrome Web Store, and as a web app for mobile use. For more information, or to try a 30-day free trial, visit https://go.getnavo.com/learn-more-2020.

About REGROOVE:



REGROOVE is a tech solutions company dedicated to helping businesses catch up and keep up with technology, and to use it to make their organizations smarter, faster and more profitable. REGROOVE helps organizations with projects from start to finish with planning, implementation, development and ongoing coaching and guidance, utilizing the full suite of Microsoft tools and programs.

REGOOVE is the only company on Vancouver Island rated gold in Cloud Productivity by Microsoft and works globally with businesses looking to work smarter. One of the early adopters of SharePoint, REGROOVE ha successfully implemented SharePoint for hundreds of businesses. Learn more about Regroove at https://regroove.ca.

All media inquiries:

Sean Wallbridge

REGROOVE, Chief Troublemaker

(250) 744-6851

swallbridge@regroove.ca