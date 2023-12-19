Forecast 2024: Auto-ID solutions make the difference

Automation, sustainability, digitalisation: these topics will be important in the coming year. DENSO, member of the Toyota Group, provides an outlook on how retail, logistics, production, and healthcare can benefit from mobile data.

Düsseldorf. A study by the Boston Consulting Group shows that 30 per cent of data-driven companies will be able to increase their turnover by more than ten per cent by the end of 2024. In comparison, only 13 per cent of the companies who are not yet data-driven will achieve this increase in turnover.

In retail, (mobile) data will play a major role in numerous topics that will be important in 2024: from omnichannel possibilities and in-store experiences to personalised offers and payment options at the POS.

DENSO WAVE EUROPE, member of the Toyota Group, offers a wide range of mobile computers and Auto-ID solutions for the retail sector, but also for logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. Their products enable companies to master the new challenges of 2024 and benefit from modern data collection. Further information on DENSO’s handhelds, scanners, Auto-ID solutions, RFID, and QR Code models can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

RFID for optimised payment processes in retail

Data-driven and personalised shopping experiences will increase in 2024 and gradually become the norm. The use of RFID can make all the difference. RFID technology is a further development of the classic barcode and accelerates the exchange of information through the use of radio waves.

With the robust and permanently mountable UR20, DENSO offers an RFID reader that is ideally suited for modern payment methods such as self-checkout systems. Smooth integration into existing checkout systems is quick and easy. To avoid reading RFID tags at neighbouring checkouts, the communication range of the UR20 can be freely adjusted depending on the environment.

The UR20 also offers a modern advantage for traditional checkouts: the RFID reader can eliminate queues as it can scan several products at once instead of having to scan each product individually. As the positive in-store shopping experience will be one of the main aspects of retail in 2024, retailers can clearly benefit from the UR20.

Correct inventories, shopping experience, sustainability – how are they connected?

Another topic that will continue to play a major role in 2024 is sustainability. In retail, inventory accuracy has a direct impact on how sustainably a company can operate. More accurate inventories lead to correct stock levels, which helps employees to better advise and serve customers – and that in turn ensures a positive shopping experience. It all comes together perfectly.

DENSO’s SP1 RFID scanner with autopilot plays a key role in speeding up inventories and making them error-free. With 1,000 tags per second and a reading distance of up to 13 metres, the scanner offers the world’s best reading performance. Depending on the situation, the reading mode of the SP1 RFID scanner adapts automatically: first, the highly sensitive tags are scanned and then the difficult tags. The SP1 RFID scanner thus achieves a time saving of 50 per cent. And fast, automated processes will be decisive for competitiveness in 2024.

Digitalisation in the healthcare sector will still be a challenge in 2024

Another important sector that will face ongoing challenges in 2024 is the healthcare sector. The pandemic has already digitalised numerous processes, but digitalisation in hospitals, practices, and other healthcare facilities remains a mammoth task. For this reason, DENSO has developed a special scanner for the healthcare sector.

The features of the patent-pending SC1-QB scanner offer major advantages over other mobile data collection devices, especially in hospitals. The smooth surface of the SC1-QB scanner ensures that no microbes or pathogens can hide. Openings such as crevices, cracks or screw holes simply do not exist. This makes the scanner easy to clean and suitable for daily contact with chemical disinfectants for antibacterial cleaning.

This video shows the design of the SC1-QB from DENSO and how it is the ideal companion in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The SC1-QB can be used, for example, for mobile ward rounds, in connection with the Electronic Patient Record (EPR) or for the sterile supply unit. Important work processes can be simplified thanks to the scanner.

As the inventor of the QR Code, the optimisation of work processes has always been an important concern for DENSO. Masahiro Hara invented the QR Code for DENSO WAVE in 1994. In 2024, the QR Code will be celebrating its 30th anniversary – and DENSO is delighted to be able to make a major contribution to digitalisation worldwide with this important invention. Today and in the future.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies‘ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

