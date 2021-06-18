Highlight: XZENT’s New 2-DIN Infotainers X-427 and X-227

“Highly successful multimedia radios at attractive prices”, is the verdict of the German Car & HiFi magazine (04/2021) about XZENT’s multimedia systems, awarding them the “Highlight” accolade

Multimedia systems from XZENT have long been known for superb quality, a wide range of functions and fair prices. This is also true for these two new models in the XZENT range: the 2-DIN touchscreen car radios X-427 and X-227. In a major test the German magazine Car & HiFi (04/2021) thoroughly checked out both systems and found them impressive: “Highly successful multimedia radios at attractive prices”, is the verdict of the critical tech journalists on these newcomers, awarding them the “Highlight” accolade on account of their outstanding price/performance.

WITH AND WITHOUT NAVIGATION OPTION

With the X-427 and X-227 there are two moniceivers on the test bench, identical as far as features and design are concerned – but with one difference: the X-227 supports Apple CarPlay, “so iPhone owners have the possibility to use the navigation apps of their mobile phone along with numerous other apps safely, legally and conveniently via the screen of the X-227.”

The X-427 can be easily upgraded to an in-dash navigation receiver with an iGo Primo NextGen nav package available separately. Beside a package for cars (X-MAP27-PC1) there are two motorhome versions to choose from: X-MAP27-MH1 (with 1 year of free map updates) or X-MAP27-MH3 (3 years of free map updates).

“The iGo navigation system on the X-427 has already proven itself in our tests hundreds of times, as is to be expected with XZENT”, explain the Car & HiFi testers. All three navigation packages offer maps of 47 EU countries and a Premium database with more than 6.5 million POIs. For the motorhome versions there is additionally a Camping POI database, which allows vehicle parameters such as height, weight and dimensions to be entered for inclusion in the route calculation.

INTEGRATION OF ANDROID SMARTPHONES

But even without the sat nav package or Apple CarPlay, comfortable navigation is still possible with either of these XZENT systems – with the aid of a compatible Android smartphone: “With an Android phone connected via USB the preinstalled AndroidLink app enables the mobile phone display to be mirrored on the car radio screen”, explain the testers. “All apps on the phone, including navigation, can then be used and controlled from the XZENT touchscreen.”

SUPERB ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE

The journalists are also convinced by the versatile media section of the two XZENT infotainers. Beside an FM tuner, the systems are equipped with a DAB+ twin tuner that, with MOT Slideshow, dynamic station list, DAB-DAB Service Following and DLS text scores with the testers: “In our field tests neither sound or reception weaknesses are evident. Hands-free calling and smartphone pairing also function really well”.

Two USB ports for audio and video playback, two camera inputs, video input and output, HDMI input, a mic connection and input for an external steering wheel remote control interface – “the X-227 and X-427 have excellent connectivity and offer all the necessary and desirable interfaces”, according to the tech journalists.

COMFORTABLE OPERATION

Car & HiFi particularly praises the ease of use of both systems, which have a 6.5″/16.5 cm capacitive touchscreen together with a practical rotary volume control: “The user interface of the new software has been very well done: calling up and using the many different functions is intuitive and easy. The touchscreen response is smooth.”

SUMMARY

“With the optional navigation software the X-427 is a first-class navigation receiver for cars or motorhomes”, is the final verdict of the tech journalists. “The X-227 is somewhat cheaper, but nevertheless in addition to Android apps, still brings iPhone functions into the car radio, thanks to Apple CarPlay.”

XZENT is a young brand that is focused exclusively on the “In-car Navigation and Multimedia” sector. XZENT is the specialist for multimedia and navigation systems. As regards build quality and the range of features XZENT moni- and naviceivers are second to none and, with their sensational price/performance, are convincing right down the line.

XZENT products are now firmly established in the market – this is also demonstrated by the many awards and impressive test reports appearing in the trade press in recent years for XZENT devices.

XZENT products are distributed worldwide exclusively through the extensive ACR AG dealer network, Europe’s largest car media specialists. Among the ACR dealers you will also find a large range of accessories for XZENT systems: rear-view cameras, DAB+ and DVB-T tuners, and monitors as well as speakers and amplifiers.

Contact

Xzent by ACR

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041-56-2696447

Fax: 0041-56-2696464

E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu

Url: http://www.xzent.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.