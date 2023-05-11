ACHEMA 2024: Call for Papers for the ACHEMA Congress opens

It’s just over a year away: ACHEMA 2024, the World Forum for Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering and Biotechnology and the world“s leading show for the process industries, will take place in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, from 10 to 14 June 2024. Now the Call for Papers for the ACHEMA Congress opens. Submissions are possible until 6 October 2023.

The ACHEMA Congress is the meeting place for researchers, developers, expert users and visionaries. Together they discuss the latest technical developments and solutions for the current and future challenges of the process industries. The range of topics extends from „Digital transformation of the process industry“ to „(Bio)Pharmaceutical production“ and „Linking the lab with production and quality“. In a total of five highlight sessions on the topics of „Digital“, „Green“, „Hydrogen“, „Pharma“ and „Process“, thought leaders and industry representatives will set additional accents. Thus, none of the topics that are driving the process industries will be left out.

Contributions can now be submitted at www.achema.de/congress

There you will find all the topics of the congress. Presentations will be in English and the deadline for submission is 6 October 2023.

Since the last ACHEMA, the congress has been fully integrated into the exhibition: All speaker sessions take place either on stages directly in the exhibition halls or in the immediate vicinity of the exhibition groups. „The dovetailing of congress and exhibition has been a resounding success: with more than 20,000 spectators, the attendance figures were significantly higher than at ACHEMA 2018, which had more participants overall. And the feedback from congress attendees was also positive,“ says Dr Andreas Förster, Executive Director of DECHEMA e.V. This is another reason for continuing the concept. Together with the exhibition, ACHEMA thus offers a 360-degree perspective on all trends and technologies in the process industries.

ACHEMA Trend Reports for your coverage of ACHEMA

Get an overview of the current topics in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. The ACHEMA Trend Reports show the latest developments in the fields of CO2 reduction, sustainable production and energy supply in the industry. They are available free of charge to journalists and editorial offices. Please indicate „ACHEMA“ as the source and inform us about the publication at presse@dechema.de. Click here for the trend reports – more will be added gradually until ACHEMA: https://www.achema.de/en/press/trend-reports

Die ACHEMA ist das Weltforum für chemische Technik, Verfahrenstechnik und Biotechnologie. Alle drei Jahre findet die globale Leitmesse der Prozessindustrie in Frankfurt am Main statt. Das Spektrum umfasst von Laborausrüstung, Pumpen und Analysegeräten über Verpackungsmaschinen, Kessel und Rührer bis zu Sicherheitstechnik, Werkstoffen und Software alles, was in der chemischen Industrie, der Pharma- und Lebensmittelherstellung benötigt wird. Der begleitende Kongress ergänzt die Themenvielfalt der Ausstellung mit wissenschaftlichen Vorträgen und zahlreichen Gast- und Partnerveranstaltungen. Die nächste ACHEMA findet vom 10. bis 14. Juni 2024 in Frankfurt am Main statt.

Contact

DECHEMA Ausstellung GmbH

Simone Angster

Theodor-Heuss-Allee 25

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 75 64 – 540

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.achema.de