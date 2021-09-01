Real-time talent: Distec adds IB836 from iBASE to its product range

Rugged, long-term available 3.5″ single board computer with Intel® Atom™ processors of the x6000 series and extended temperature range

Distec GmbH – one of the leading German specialists for TFT flat panel displays and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – adds the 3.5-inch single board computer (SBC) “IB836” from iBASE to its product range. It meets the requirements of critical real-time application areas such as transportation, industrial automation, IIoT, measurement technology, and medicine. The long-term available single-board computer is equipped with industrial Intel® Atom™ processors of the x6000 series (formerly Elkhart Lake). The board has two DDR4 memory slots with a capacity of up to 32 GB. “Particularly noteworthy are the three Intel Gigabit LAN interfaces and the robust design with the extended temperature range of up to -40° to +85°C,” explained Thomas Schrefel, Product Manager Embedded at Distec.

Connection diversity with small footprint

Via two DisplayPort connectors (DP & USB Type C) and an internal eDP or 24-bit dual channel LVDS output, three independent displays with up to 4Kp60 resolutions can be driven. The compact board measures just 102 mm x 147 mm and operates from an industrial wide range voltage input of 9 to 36 volts. To support the demanding next generation of IoT solutions, the IB836 features three processor variants and up to two times the graphics performance of the previous generation. Peripherals can be connected via two USB 2.0, four USB 3.1, two SATA III, one M.2 socket (E-Key) and one mini PCI-E interface. Three Gigabit Ethernet ports are also available for high-speed connections to wired devices. In addition, an integrated TPM chip ensures secure application operation and ErP energy savings and an intelligent scheduler improves environmental performance.

Ready-to-use SBC display kit

The SBC is not only available as a single component, but also as an individually compiled and tested kit, including display, touch, cables, and accessories such as RAM, SSD and pre-installed Windows operating system. On request, Distec can also supply the board with associated mechanics.

More information and data sheet at:

https://www.distec.de/en/products/single-board-computer/detail/ibase/ib836/

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

